10 YEARS AGO
May 30, 2011 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from May 31, 2011 — SEATTLE — Zipping along the northwestern Alaska coast in a helicopter on a summer day, recent Coast Guard Academy graduate Bob Papp scanned for a route his vessel could take through the ice from Nome to Kotzebue, just above the Arctic Circle. The sea was a hardened expanse, and ice even covered the shore. That was 35 years ago.
When Papp — now Adm. Papp, commandant of the Coast Guard — returned to Kotzebue last August, there was no ice in sight. It was a powerful reminder of how the Arctic has been altered by climate change, and of how the Coast G uard’s mission in the region must change, too, Papp said during an interview aboard the Seattle-based icebreaker Healy.
25 YEARS AGO
May 30, 1996 — The Associated Press TEL AVIV, Israel— As Israel held its breath, the election battle today over the country’s leadership and the course of Mideast peacemaking persisted until the final votes could be counted. Prime Minister Shimon Peres and hardline challenger Benjamin Netanyahu were locked in a virtual tie as results from Wednesday’s voting were counted through the night.
Netanyahu was ahead with 50.3 percent to Peres’ 49.6 percent, separated by just 16,000 votes out of an electorate of 3.9 million, according to Israel radio and television. Final results will not be known until at least Friday when more than 100,000 absentee ballots are counted.
50 YEARS AGO
May 30, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from May 29, 1971 — CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. (AP) — The United States launches Mariner 9 toward Mars tonight, with two giant Russian spaceships already hurtling along the interplanetary highway toward the mysterious red planet.
No matter which craft gets there first, officials of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration hope the two nations can agree to coordinate the three missions to receive maximum scientific benefit.
75 YEARS AGO
May 30, 1946 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from May 31, 1946 — SEATTLE — Shipping, industrila and business circles expressed a fear yesterday that Seattle might lose much of its rich Alaska trade unless adequate steamship service is maintained.
“For every two persosn in Alaska, one person in Seattle is supported by the Territory,” one veteran shipping man asserted. “This is through shipping, longshoring, shipyards, the fishing industry and countless other supply outlets.”