10 YEARS AGO
May 16, 2012 — A community group is getting ready to celebrate its successes next month as a vigorous fundraising project settles down.
The Automated External Defibrillator group Helping Hands has helped put a defibrillator into 26 of the Fairbanks North Star Borough schools. The devices can re-establish a normal heartbeat in a patient experiencing a heart attack or other certain arrhythmias. On June 11, the Helping Hands will have a thank you party at the borough administration center.
The effort to raise money for the devices began with Monica Watts.
“Jillian’s 9 years old, and she has this thing where she says her heart is beeping,” Watts explained. Jillian is her daughter, who may have a heart condition, and Watts was concerned for her safety in school.
25 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1997 — The Fairbanks school district got the extra money it wanted from the borough, plus it will keep a $377,000 windfall to boot. The borough assembly approved a $27.6 million contribution to public schools Thursday by far the largest slice of a local government budget totaling more than $81 million.
The figure includes fire and road service area money. Along with school funding, the assembly approved a budget that increases the monthly stipend paid to assembly members by $100 a month.
50 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1972 — Traffic flow in downtown Fairbanks will be changed starting at 8 a.m. Sunday in an effort to unsnarl rush hour conditions and provide a smooth traffic pattern.
Noble Street from Wendell to 12th Avenue will become one-way north. Lacey Street will become one-way south from Wendell to 12th.
Twelfth will become one-way east bound.
The new traffic signal light at First Avenue and Lacey Street will be activated and Lacey will become a through street, with stop signs or signal lights at all intersections crossing Lacey.
Police Chief Robert Sundberg said additional police officers will be on duty early Sunday to maintain an orderly flow of traffic and to educate motorists to the new patterns.
75 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1947 — One of the nation’s largest peace-time mass movements of laborers by air — if not the largest — will begin before the end of this month between Seattle and Alaska.
An Army of approximately 2,000 construction workers will be flown north for work under the $51,000,000 contracts of Birch-Johnson-Lytle on Alaskan air bases.
D.L Chenery, general manager of the contracting syndicate, said the 2,000 would join approximately 3,500 who already are on the job. That arrival will signal the “full steam ahead” phase of construction.