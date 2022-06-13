10 YEARS AGO
June 19, 2012 — The chief executive officer of Golden Valley Electric Association abruptly resigned Monday, citing plans to return to the Lower 48 to pursue new opportunities.
Brian Newton resigned “effective immediately,” according to a news release posted on the website of the Fairbanks-based electric cooperative.
25 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1997 — Trash from Prudhoe Bay won’t be trucked to Fairbanks after all.
Borough Mayor Jim Sampson said Wednesday he has rejected a proposal to accept North Slope kitchen waste at the South Cushman landfill. The North Slope Borough, which operates the Oxbow landfill in the state’s oil patch, wanted to send food scraps south in hopes of discouraging hungry bears tempted by the smelly garbage.
“Sorry, I can’t help on this one,” Sampson said. “I just don’t see where it's in our interest to do that.”
