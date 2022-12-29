10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 29, 2012 — Organizers behind Pick. Click. Give., the charitable program that lets people donate part of their Permanent Fund Dividend, are reworking their marketing to reach more possible donors.
That’s after a survey of Alaska residents conducted this fall showed people were most interested in donating a portion of their PFD to charities that help the hungry and homeless, people in emergency situations, and kids and education.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 29, 1997 — LIMA, Peru — Leftist rebels released 20 more hostages, including two ambassadors, from the Japan’s embassy residence on Saturday, following the first face-to-face talks between the guerrillas and the government’s negotiator.
Education Minister Domingo Palermo said upon emerging from the residence that he had a conversation with rebel leader Nestor Cerpa and it won freedom for 20 people.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 29, 1972 — SAIGON — The heaviest American air attack on North Vietnam in more than three years continued for the fourth day today with no letup in sight.
U.S. diplomatic, sources reported that the armada of 350 planes and helicopters flew more than 500 attack strikes and hundreds more support missions in the first 3 1/2 days of the round-the-clock bombing that began Sunday.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 29, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Dec. 30, 1947 — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — The United Nations Atomic Energy Commission approved overwhelmingly today the United States atomic control plant despite strong Soviet Russian objections.
The vote was 10 for the United States plan with Russia and Poland abstaining. The plan, part of a long report from the atomic commission, now goes to the United Nations Security Council where it may — in view of Russia’s stand today — encounter a veto by Andrei A. Gromyko, Soviet delegate.