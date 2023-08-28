10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 29, 2013—
Some students returning to school in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District may notice several of their teachers are missing — teachers who were too young to retire and weren’t looking to move.
The district laid off 16 teachers at the end of last school year, but some were brought back during the summer. Before the layoffs, 80 teachers in the district received letters telling them their jobs were in jeopardy. Those letters, known as notices of “doubtful status,” were sent out —as part of a contractual requirement the district has with teachers —after the district learned it would face a budget shortfall of several million dollars.
After laying off the 16 teachers, the district was able to hire several back, Superintendent Pete Lewis said. Four teachers were re-hired in new positions, and three were hired by the district as part-time employees.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 29, 1998—
Northwest Airlines’ pilots went on strike late Friday, grounding the airline and threatening to plunge air travel into chaos across the middle of the country. The White House said President Clinton would not intervene.
In Alaska, airline officials said they hoped work done earlier this month would ease the impact the strike will have on the state.
“Northwest has been pro-active in re scheduling people before any kind of a strike,” said Chris Samlaska, the air line’s Alaska manager. Contingency planning began several weeks ago, he said.
“We’ve been working closely with the cruise lines to see that their people are redirected, and we’ve been working closely with other airlines to get them to accept our tickets at face value.”
The executive council of the pilots union rejected a last-minute proposal that was issued about 2K hours before the strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. EDT Saturday.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 29, 1973—
Sen. Mike Gravel today announced his intention to introduce legislation next week to open Naval Petroleum Reserve Number 4 to mineral exploration and development.
Announcing his plan before a luncheon meeting here of the Associated General Contractors of America, Gravel said the legislation would transfer jurisdiction over Pet 4 to the Department of the Interior and direct that it manage the landin accordance with existing law.
It would thus be open to lease and contract for mineral exploration and development as are other public lands inAlaska and elsewhere, Gravel explained.
"The key to Alaska's future is oil," he said. "It will unlock the door to jobs, economic prosperity and a comfortable way of life for us and our children. We must begin now to take steps to make full use of the resources we have.
"It is not too soon for this legislation to be given serious consideration in the Congress. We as a nation would be penny-wise and pound-foolish if we ignored this resource, leaving it in the ground to meet our unknown needs at some unknown time in the future,"he added.
Commenting on Sen. Gravel's proposal was Alaska Atty. Gen. John Havelock who supported the senator's efforts. "For the reserve to have practical meaning as a security reserve, it has to be drilled and hooked up to the trans-Alaska pipeline. Then, in the event of an emergency, it would immediately be brought online."
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 29 1948—
A coupe and a truck loaded with seven tons of dynamite—which did not explode crashed head on last night near Kent, killing Earl Hollenback, 21, Puyalup and Alcysius Ducatt 19, occupants of the private car. Truck driver Mai-shall O'Rierd and his son were uninjured.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 29, 1923—
The Ku Klux Klan has offered rewards totaling $7,500 for information regarding those responsible for the 33RD HOME RUN OF SEA riot at Carnegie, in which Thomas Abbott, Klansman was killed and several seriously wounded.
An announcement has been made from the White House in which it is stated that in appointing Doctor Sawyer as his physician, President Coolidge saw to it that Sawyer should continue as the physician of Mrs. Harding.