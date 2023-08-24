10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 25, 2013— It was 12-year-old Pearl Wyatt who saw the bear when it returned for the third time.
“There he is,” she said loud enough for her father, Chris Wyatt, who was packing up camp, to hear. Pearl and 10-year-old brother Eli, along with their mother, Alina Wyatt, were standing lookout on a talus slope above him as Chris hurriedly disassembled their camp.
The bear, a sizable grizzly, had visited the family twice in the hour or so since they had set up camp near the top of the Table Top Mountain TV trail in the White Mountains National Recreation Area north of Fairbanks on Aug. 17, a Saturday. The first time, just a few minutes after they had set up camp, Alina had spotted the bear.
“We had just got some macaroni boiled up for macaroni and cheese and my wife saw the bear approaching from the east, coming down from the very top of the trail,” Chris said.
The family’s two loose huskies, Holly and Mistletoe, spotted the bear, too, and gave chase.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 25, 1998— The campaign offices are nearly empty, stacks of undistributed fliers and brochures fight for floor space amid piles of freshly cut signposts and the debris of the last few weeks of political trench warfare. On Monday, the day before the primary, campaign managers and volunteers were in the field meeting and greeting the voters in a last-ditch effort to spread their candidate’s message. Others remained in offices on the telephone attempting to convince stragglers to vote—and to vote for their candidate. Among Republican gubernatorial candidates, John Lindauer, Robin Taylor and Wayne Ross have been using whatever resources are available to push the balance of support into their camp.
“We will keep a full phone bank operating, as well as the basic sign-waving contingent,”
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 25 1973—The Skylab 2 astronauts, humming along with a new set of gyroscopes in their orbiting laboratory, became history's longest-flying space travelers today.
At 8:01 a.m. EOT, Alan L. Bean, Dr. Owen K. Garriott and Jack R. Lousma surpassed the single-mission endurance mark of 28 days, SO minutes set in June by the Skylab 1 crew.
Mission control calculated the astronauts had completed 404 orbits of earth and had traveled 11.5 million miles since their launching July 28. And if all continues to go well and they complete their full 59- day voyage, they'll more than double the old standard. It's a record that may stand for many years.
The Skylab 3 crew is scheduled to start a 56-day flight in November. After that, the United States plans no more long-duration space trips for at least five years.
The Skylab 2 astronauts on Friday enhanced their chances of completing a Cull mission when Lousma and Garriott hooked up a new set of six gyroscopes during a space walk of 4 hours, 31 minutes.
Orbiting 270 miles high, Lousma, a muscular Marine major, plugged in four connectors on a 23-foot-long gyroscope cable. Mission control reported the new gyros "look beautiful" and immediately assigned them to control the vehicle. "Good news," replied Bean, who had remained inside the space station, ready to control it on the remote chance something went wrong during the installation. The gyroscopes keep the laboratory from tumbling out of control.
During a nine-minute period when neither the old or the new gyros were functioning, the 85 ton Skylab drifted only slightly off attitude, and Bean had to take no action.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 25 1948— The issue of whether a man 71 years old has the right to shoot down a powerfully-built young man, violently drunk, who was attacking him, was decided in three-quarters of an hour this morning when Harry Ray, an Alaskan for 43 years, went free for the killing in the Chena Bar and Grill in this city yesterday morning of big William Howe, 25-year-old construction project track-driver. Ray was discharged from custody at the climax of a preliminary hearing on second-degree murder charge held before United States Commissioner Eleanor Ely, who decided that Ray shot in self-defense. This exoneration closes the case.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 25, 1923— The Forest Service announced one of the largest tales of pulp timber ever made. About three million three hundred thousand cords were awarded conditionally in the Cascade creek unit of the Tongues National forest to Hutton, McNear A Dougherty of San Francisco. The sale was made on a perpetual timber plan, by which enough trees are left to insure complete natural reproduction under which it is believed at least one million Bv* hundred thousand tons of paper ultimately can be produced annually from Alaska pulp wood. This bid is for the greatest amount of timber ever sold in one deal by the United States Forest service from a National forest unit. It is all located to the water power site at Cascade creek, ninety miles south of Juneau, in the Tongas National forest, and is located on the mainland shore of Frederick Sound, almost on the direct steamer route to the Pacific coast. F. C. Dougherty, member of the firm receiving the permit, recently announced plans for recommending: ground and sulphite pulp mills and a three-hundred-ton paper plant within thirty months from January 1 next, when the development of a 30,000-horsepower hydro-electric project starts coincident with the installation of a sawmill and dock construction. The contract covers a period of thirty years, with price reappraisals to be made by the government in the end of each fiscal period