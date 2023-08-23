10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 24 2013— A Fairbanks man faces jail time and as much as a $1 million fine after a jury found him and his charter airline criminally liable for beer a passenger was attempting to bring to a dry village last April. A six-member jury returned a guilty verdict for both Ken Jouppi, 70, and his business, KenAir, for misdemeanor alcohol importation Friday. Jouppi faces jail time for an offense that’s the legal equivalent of a driving under the influence conviction. In addition to the fine and jail time, Jouppi’s small company has lost an airplane because of the case. The company faces a fine of between $200,000 and $1 million because the Alaska Legislature recently increased penalties for corporations convicted of crimes, according to prosecutor Gustaf Olson with the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions and Appeals.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 24 1998—
On Sunday, President Boris Yeltsin, in an anxious bid to shore up his political support, dismissed his new team of economic reformers and reinstated Viktor Chernomyrdin as prime minister.
Yeltsin’s surprise decision came just five months after he derided Chernomyrdin as a spent force and cast him out of the government.
The abrupt action raised fresh doubts about the Kremlin’s commitment to tough economic reforms and posed un settling questions about Yeltsin’s ability to govern.
Yeltsin has hired and dismissed top aides so often that government shake ups have become a common feature of Russia’s politics.
But his decision to substitute the political survival was more important than plowing ahead with an aggressive
stolid Chernomyrdin for the reform- minded Sergei Kiriyenko was a stunning one—even for the mercurial president.
Yeltsin offered no public explanation Sunday night for his decision to dismiss Kiriyenko and the entire Cabinet and name Chernomyrdin acting prime minister. The move was disclosed in a terse statement on the evening television news, just after the reports on the day’s sporting events.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 24 1973—
Fairbanks Mayor Harold Gillam Thursday defended his veto of funds for the city's comprehensive alcoholism program despite some criticism from the members of a legislative panel investigating drug and alcohol abuse. The Special Senate Committee on Drug Abuse and Dependency, chaired by Sen. Jess Harris, D-Anch., held two days of hearings in Fairbanks in an effort to come up with recommendations for possible changes in the drug abuse laws. Also hearing testimony were S e n . George Silidcs, R-Fairbanks, and Sen. Kay Poland, D-Kodiak.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 24 1948— Elderly Man Claims Self-Defense Asserting He was Threatened With 32-Ounce seltzer bottle by younger who said to have been intoxicated. A bullet through the heart, fired by Harry Ray, Alaskan old-timer 74 years of age, brought speedy death this morning at the Chena Bar and Grill in Fairbanks to powerful W. R. Howe, 35 new commercial truck-driver on an out-of-town project for the Lylle & Green Construction Company. Witnesses agree that Howe was absolutely drunk and the fatal marksman, Ray, claims he fired in self-defense after a series of altercations, which lad to Howe's attacking the elderly man and then coming at hi with a 32-once seltzer bottle.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 24 1923—
The second parley between the anthracite miners and operators was broken off Tuesday when the operators definitely refused to grant the wage increase demanded. President Lewis of the United Mine Workers declared that unless something unforseen intervened, the miners would consider themselves "out of employment" on September first. It appears that the general opinion of representatives of both sides is that only Government intervention will prevent a tie-up.