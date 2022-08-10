10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 10, 2012 — With high temperatures forecast in the low 70s for the next few days, it begs the question: Is this the last blast of what has been a cool summer in Fairbanks?
“This might be it,” said meteorologist Scott Berg with the National Weather Service in Fairbanks. “I was out cutting trees in my yard the other day, and some of the leaves were turning yellow already, so that’s not a good sign.”
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 10, 1997 — Tuesday’s calendar is suddenly full.
Both boards of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race on Saturday called two separate meetings in Fairbanks following the Alaska board’s decision Friday to hold a Fairbanks to Fairbanks race.
The Alaska board sent a fax to the media and members of the Canadian board to announce a “roundtable” gathering at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The Canadians also scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, shortly after four representatives arrive in town.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 10, 1972 — One of the largest magnetic storms since March of 1970 has been bombarding Alaska and much of the rest of the United States this past week.
According to Jack Townshend of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration observatory at College, the storm has been producing a vivid display of aurora, has knocked compasses cockeyed and disrupted shortwave radio communications.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 10, 1947 — SEATTLE — The motorship Rose Knot was laid up here today and her voyage north with a full cargo for Alaska was delayed indefinitely because of the longshoremen’s strike at Juneau and Seward, the Alaska Steamship Company said.
The Northland Transportation Company announced that two of its vessels, the Alaska and the Lucidor, had to leave Juneau with cargo for that port still aboard as strikers refused to unload.