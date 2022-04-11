10 YEARS AGO
April 13, 2012 — An ordinance that could have eased property taxes for people with financial hardships was voted down by Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly members Thursday night after much discussion.
Assemblyman Matt Want proposed the ordinance that would have altered the borough’s tax code in three ways: extending the property foreclosure redemption period by a year, making the residential property tax exemption available to those with delinquencies, and deferring property tax payments for those who meet poverty line criteria and have lived in their homes for 10 years.
25 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1997 — JUNEAU—Education is getting a lot of attention this session, and rural lawmakers and school officials are not too happy to see it.
That’s because many proposals in this Legislature leave rural school districts with less state money and fewer schools.
Chief among concerns are four different attempts—one of them by the governor—to fundamentally change how the state pays for education. Every proposal requires rural districts to pick up some of their education costs. All of them erase cash for the IO schools with under IO students.
50 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1972 —Fairbanks Republican Dick Randolph has charged the Democratic leadership of the Alaska State House of Representatives with railroading a bill through the House to cover up an instance of mishandling of state funds.
Randolph sought to address the House this morning on the issue of the passage of a budgetary measure on the floor Wednesday. When he told the House he wished to speak on the matter, a vote was taken to see if the membership of the House would allow the topic to be discussed. Randolph was denied the floor in a voice vote, he said.
75 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1947 — SEATTLE — Sen. Warren G. Magnuson (D-Wash) said here yesterday there is a strong possibility that President Truman will confer with Premier John Hart of British Columbia in Victoria in August on Alaska Highway and railway matters.
He said that the Victoria visit is contingent upon the president making his scheduled trip through the Pacific Northwest to Alaska.
"Unless some last minute emergency arises," Magnuson said, "the President will make the Alaska trip. He will probably stop off at Victoria to confer with Premier Hart about the British Columbia end of the highway, the Hart Cutoff, the probability of a more direct road from Prince George north to Whitehorse, Y.T., and the possibility of an extension of the Pacific Great Western Railway to Alaska."