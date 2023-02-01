The West Valley Wolfpack hockey men's team today appealed to the public for financial aid to attend the Alaska School Activities Association First National Cup D1 state hockey championship. The team also has Lathrop High players participating
High school hockey in Fairbanks is without school district funds. Therefore, the team has reached out to the public for travel assistance to Wasilla. To view the squad's GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/4fcg/send-wolfpack-to-ak-state-hockey-championship