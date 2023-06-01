Fairbanks community partners are kicking off Pride Month with the second annual LGBTQ+ Rights, Safety, and Futures in Alaska event. It’s aimed at commemorating Pride Month and highlighting the history and future of LGBTQ+ rights and advocacy in the state.
They will also provide safe resources to the community, including free HIV testing.
Attendees will get to learn about LGBTQ+ terminology, legislation, harm reduction, and actions being taken to protect the LGBTQ community and youth.
The event was organized by local community groups including Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, The Alaska Center, Fairbanks Queer Collective, and Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.
The event will take place on Thursday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m. at The Bread Line, located at 507 Gaffney Road. It is free and open to the community, with both in-person and virtual attendance options available.
By hosting this event, the community groups aim to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for LGBTQ+ individuals in Fairbanks and beyond.