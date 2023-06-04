Lathrop High School’s class of 1973 will be celebrating their 50-year reunion this summer.
“It’s a nice time to get together and reminisce,” said organizer Tom Alexander. “To get to just enjoy ourselves for the weekend. It’s nice to connect with people that you knew in high school but then they left. We only see each other about every ten years, some of us.”
A lot of people in the class came from military families or came up to Interior Alaska for jobs working on the pipeline. Because of this, many of them now live in the lower 48 or are scattered across the state in places like Anchorage, Palmer, and here in Fairbanks.
“It comes at a good time because it’s happening over solstice,” Alexander said. “The people that come from out of town get to go and enjoy some of the solstice activities because they’re here for the whole weekend. So they’ve got days to go out and see how the town has changed.”
The Class of 1973 was the first to not spend all four of their years at Lathrop. The district had just built Ryan Junior High School and so they stayed there for 9th grade, and were at Lathrop for their sophomore, junior and senior years.
“I mean last year the Class of ‘72 had a real big reunion and had a really good time. Of course back then we were really close, ‘72 ‘ 73 and ‘74, because back then we only had one junior high, which was the old city hall,” Alexander said. “That group of people stayed together quite a bit … a lot of people knew each other and some married each other from different classes.”
The classes of ‘72 and ‘74 are more than welcome to come as well as ‘73. They’ll have time to meet and greet, tell stories, and give out superlative awards like who’s been married the longest and who has the most grandchildren.
“We’ve already got 70 people signed up, which includes classmates and a few spouses. We’re sure hoping to get people at the door of people coming in, maybe another 20 or 25 more would be nice,” Alexander said.
There will be two parts of the reunion happening on different days. On Friday, June 23, there will be a picnic at Pioneer Park Moose Creek Pavilion from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The next day on Saturday, June 24, there will be a party at The Greens Restaurant at the Fairbanks Golf Course from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets to the party are $100 per person and $175 per couple.
For more information, visit the Lathrop High School Class of 1973 Reunion Facebook page or contact organizers Kathy Washeleski Kennedy or Tom Alexander at (907) 378-9920.
Contact Mariana Low at mlow@newsminer.com