Fans of KUAC television programming can now catch their favorite shows from their favorite mobile and streaming devices.
As of Nov. 22, KUAC TV 9.1 will be available on streaming devices via the web and through the PBS app.
On the web, users can access the stream by visiting KUAC.org and clicking the “Watch Now” button, or by visiting the PBS livestream page and selecting KUAC as their local station.
“We’re thrilled to offer another way for folks to enjoy KUAC TV 9.1 programming,” said Gretchen Gordon, KUAC general manager. “This comes at a perfect time for our viewers, as KUAC TV will be intermittently off the air while we install our new TV transmitter during the last days of November and early days of December.”
The PBS app is available on Android and iOS mobile devices and tablets, as well as on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast and Samsung Smart TVs.
No account is required for KUAC 9.1 livestreaming. Additional information is available on the PBS livestream FAQ page.