There are a few rules of the road bicyclists should know before pedaling out the Denali Park Road.
To encourage bicyclists to hear what those rules are, park rangers are passing out new colorful Bike Safe 2022 stickers to those who listen to the 3-5 minute safety talk. The stickers are not for sale.
“This came about in an effort to communicate more with bike riders who come into the park,” said Sharon Stiteler, of Denali National Park. “There are some legitimate concerns about biking in grizzly country,” she said.
The sticker is worth up to five minutes of your time.
It was created by local Denali artist Sarah Crowley of Raining Joy Arts. It depicts a mountain through the spokes of a bicycle wheel. The mountain reflects an array of brilliant colors.
“It represents all the different times of the year and times of the day that people enjoy biking in the park,” Crowley said. “The pink parts are alpine glow around solstice. Dark purple is nighttime. White snow and dark blue are for breakup season. Green is for summer biking.”
“The really simple message is biking safe in Denali National Park,” she added.
Crowley called the sticker bright and bold and colorful — just like her Raining Joy artists creed: “Bold and colorful art that connects people to wild places.”
Bicycle riding is becoming more and more popular on the Denali Park Road.
“One of the things we really try to encourage is a foot-down policy when you encounter a vehicle,” Stiteler said. “It does require stopping, but you get incredible views when you stop. And we encourage everyone to make eye contact.”
Bicyclists should not pass a stopped tour bus.
“You don’t want to surprise the bear or spoil the wildlife visit for 50 people on the bus,” she said.
“When you are coming to a bike riding wilderness, you’re going to have to ride your bike differently than in Fairbanks or Minneapolis,” Stiteler added.
For more information on bicycling on the Denali Park Road, see www.nps.gov/dena/planyourvisit/cycling.htm.