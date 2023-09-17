Bugs and insects. Dogs and wolves. Love and lust. How to tell them apart? Let’s start with the Pyrophilous beetle, whose dangerous love-life aroused the question of what distinguishes bugs from insects. According to a leading reference source from my childhood, Highlights Magazine, “A true bug is a type of insect that has a mouth shaped like a straw … to pierce plants and drink their sap …. So all true bugs are insects, but not all insects are true bugs.” However, kid-friendly Highlights omitted mentioning bedbugs and others of their ilk who use their straws to pierce humans and other mammals to drink their blood. Kyle Glatz, writing for A-Z-Animals.com, elaborates, stating that bugs “have structures like insects except they have unique outer and inner wings along with non-retractable specialized mouthparts called a proboscis that helps them drink fluids …. All insects belong to the Insecta class, and bugs belong to the order Hemiptra within that class.”
The pyrophiles (literally “fire-loving”) are insects - not bugs - that co-evolved with plants called pyriophytes that are reliant upon natural fires to reproduce. The fire beetles “flock to the flames and start looking for sex. While the wood is still smoldering, they find a mate and copulate in the heat of the moment,” according to “This Beetle’s Sex Is On Fire. Literally,” a VBox.com article by Benji Jones. “After breeding among the embers, the insects lay their eggs in freshly scorched bark. Those eggs then hatch into wormlike larvae that feast on the recently burned wood.” He added that this sexual strategy also includes limiting competitors and predators, like birds. Fire beetles have “sensory pit organs” that detect infrared radiation, and it’s believed they also possess smoke detectors in their antennae. In the 1940s when 20,000 UC Berkley football fans filled the school stadium and lit up their cigarettes, they produced columns of smoke that regularly drew clouds of aroused fire beetles that showered down and bit. Studies show that they can sense smoke up to 80 miles away, and their tendency to nip make them a particular problem for modern wildland firefighters.
A standard poodle puppy - named Pluto - has taken up residence at the Hill villa, reordered our lives, and made us consider the distinctions between dogs and wolves. “8 Difference Between Dogs and Wolves,” a PetMD.com editorial, noted that “Dog breeds evolved in the last one to two thousand years, with the vast majority arising in the past 100 to 200 years, and, like wolves, dogs belong to the Canis lupus species and share over 99% of the same DNA. While “all dog breeds are more closely related to each other than they are to the wolf,” it was comforting to read that “the Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky and other dogs that look like wolves are more closely related to the wolf, than say, a Poodle is.” Our poodle has the same number of teeth as a timber wolf, but the latter’s head, jaws, and teeth are larger and stronger. Dogs have “rounder faces and larger eyes than wolves, yet Pluto’s narrow, small-eyed face and eagerness to use his choppers seems very wolf-like.
Dogs have always been lively members of my childhood and adult households, and that brings us to love versus lust. That aspect comes indirectly from another dog-lover, the great American humorist James Thurber. My parents were close friends with a truly bohemian couple, a poet and a painter, who were childless but rich in books. When my parents visited them with me in tow, I was bored as only a 10-year-old sitting in a foreign living room, and prohibited from messing with anything, can be. I could look at their books, but their collection contained very few pictures, except for a several works by cartoonist Thurber. Two of those stand out in my memory: a cartoon sequence titled “The War Between Men and Women” (Thurber’s dual spoofs on war and love) and “Is Sex Necessary? Or Why You Feel the Way You Do,” his first best-seller that he co-authored with E.B. White (of “Charlotte’s Web” fame). This book’s described by ThurberHouse.org (“a nonprofit literary arts center, James Thurber museum, historic landmark, and gathering place”), as “combining the humor and genius of both authors to examine those great mysteries in life—romance, love, and marriage. A masterpiece of drollery, ‘Is Sex Necessary?’ stands the test of time with its sidesplitting spoof and funny illustrations of men, women, and psychologists.”
When it comes to love vs. lust, in “How to Tell Love From Lust: A Timeless 1929 Litmus Test from E.B. White and James Thurber,” a theMarginalian.org article, Maria Popova wrote, “Despite the loosely defined catch-all readers and writers have mutually agreed upon when using the l-word, Thurber and White venture their very own definition [of love]: “The strange bewilderment which overtakes one person on account of another person … the pleasant confusion which we know exists.” When “Is Sex Necessary?” was first published in 1929 Saturday Review described it as “One of the silliest books in years, and perfectly lovely. It left this reviewer partially paralyzed.” The book introduced the public Thurber’s spare, iconic cartoons, and it “launched the publishing careers of both Thurber and White.” It was published just before White married Katherine Angell, a New Yorker editor who’d finagled a job for White with the magazine a few months earlier. White in turn convinced the magazine’s owner to hire Thurber whose short memoir-essays (Thurber called them “casuals”) quickly became classics and were collected in bestselling books like “My Life and Hard Times” and “The Thurber Carnival.”
Thurber’s original drawings, manuscripts, and papers are archived at Ohio State University’s Rare Books & Manuscripts Library, but his stories and cartoons are also compiled in a single, conveniently handy volume from the estimable Library of America, which I’ve added to my eBook library. I am a strong proponent of print books over digital, and many studies have proven print provides greater comprehension, longer retention, and faster reading, but I also have a wife who goes to bed hours ahead of me, and I’ve tried to do my bit towards matrimonial bliss by doing my bedtime reading with a particular eReader. The Kobo reader’s screen is side-lit rather than back-lit which affects sleep, its lighting tone adjusts to the ambient light, and, most importantly, unlike e-Books from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and most others, I own my Kobo books. Kindle customers, for example, buy the right to look at Kindle’s e-Book copy, which can be altered and even removed at Kindle’s whim. By contrast, when I buy a Kobo book I get six downloads that can’t be altered and are mine to bequeath to my children.
My Kobo edition of Thurber’s works includes his cartoons, like the prototypical bloodhound gracing the most recent New Yorker magazine cover. Thurber loved dogs and drew and wrote about them often, including his irascible Airedale, Muggs, the protagonist of his short, comic story, “The Dog That Bit People.” Other bygone reprehensible dogs of note are described in an Ancesatry.com article titled “7 Animals That Changed History,” including Urian, Cardinal Thomas Wolsey’s greyhound. When Henry VIII wanted to divorce Catherine of Aragon and marry Anne Boleyn, he sent Wolsey to Rome to get the approval of Pope Clement VII. Wolsey took along his beloved greyhound, but “when Clement demanded that Wolsey kiss his feet in obeisance, Urian thought the Pope had attacked his master, “sank his teeth into His Holiness’ foot,” and ruined Wolsey’s mission, leading to Henry declaring himself head of the Church of England and getting his divorce without Urian’s encouragement.
Thurber’s and Wolsey’s affection for dogs can’t hold historical candles to Tokugawa Tsunayoshi, Japan’s “dog shogun” of the late 1600s. Tokugawa was precocious and lively and a political threat to his two slower-witted older brothers, so their shogun dad had him raised as a scholar instead of a samurai, unlike most heirs apparent. He grew up in his mother’s castle, instead of his father’s, and was something of a mama’s boy who adhered closely to her advice after his brothers died and he became shogun. She was a devout Confucian, and her monk counselor noted that Tokugawa was born in 1646, the year of the dog, and was probably a dog in a former life or someone who’d been cruel to dogs. WorldHistory.org states that Tokugawa issued harsh laws, known as the Edicts on Compassion for Living Things, that prohibited people from hurting any living creatures, especially dogs. A person could be arrested for swatting a mosquito, but even ignoring a dog was penalized by death. Soon there were 80,000 stray dogs stinking up the capital city, so he ordered giant kennels built in the suburbs to house them and feed them polished rice, bean paste, and sardines daily.
Some dog lovers have recently started establishing “dog libraries,” where dogs can borrow sticks for fetching, although many vets warn against dogs having sticks. Thurber’s affection for dogs ran deep. “If I have any beliefs about immortality,” he wrote, “it is that certain dogs I have known will go to heaven, and very, very few persons.”