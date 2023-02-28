To the Editor:
Over the past weekend, native traditional leaders spent hours pleading with the Alaska Board of Fisheries to pass several proposals to limit offshore - commercial fishing submitted by subsistence fisherman of the interior, but to their dismay, none of their proposals were adopted, because commercial fishing remained their priority.
The villages along the interior rivers have woefully sacrificed subsistence fishing for the past several years, however, they are a people unaccustomed to a life without fish, because it has fed their people for thousands of years.
Subsistence advocates from across the state supplicated the Board of Fisheries for their families with gut wrenching stories of survival on subsistence fishing throughout the ages, but in the end were told their lifestyle was merely a hobby, which was basically a slap in the face to an unfortunate people without a say on what happens on their traditional lands.
Indigenous Alaskans have endured many sacrifices in the past century due to the influx of settlers on this land, including forced assimilation; loss of languages; and now their traditional foods are apparently next in line to go.
Interior traditional leaders were so appalled by the lack of support by the Alaska Board of Fisheries, that they walked out of the meeting upon learning that none of their proposals were adopted.
Moreover, if chum salmon is overly intercepted and never allowed to reach their spawning grounds, it could lead to their extinction.
Commercial fishing companies are not native to these lands. Shame on the State of Alaska Board of Fish for prioritizing their needs to generate cash, over the people who actually come from this state and historically survived on it.
Edith Kokrine
North Pole