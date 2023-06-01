The University of Alaska Fairbanks 2023 Legacy Lecture will honor author and professor emeritus Mary Ehrlander. The lecture is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, in the BP Design Theater, Room 401 of the Usibelli Building.
The annual Legacy Lecture celebrates UAF alumni who have made significant contributions to the community.
Ehrlander is professor emeritus of history and former director of the Arctic and Northern studies program at UAF. She is the author of numerous books and publications, including “Walter Harper, Alaska Native Son,” for which she received the Alaska Library Association’s Alaskana Award, and “Equal Educational Opportunity: Brown’s Elusive Mandate.” She received the Emil Usibelli Distinguished Teaching Award in 2016.
The Legacy Lecture is presented by UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning. The event, which will be followed by a reception, will be livestreamed on the university’s media site at media.uaf.edu. For those unable to attend, the talk will be recorded and posted to the web.
For more information, visit the Summer Sessions events page or call 907-474-7021.