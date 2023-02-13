An integral part of Lathrop High School’s consecutive state championships in football, three-way standout Earl Parker has signed a letter of intent to play football for Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
“It feels a little different because — especially being in Alaska,” he said. “(I’m going) all the way across the nation and having to go all the way across Kansas. It’s a little different, but it feels good.”
Parker, a wide receiver and free safety who also returned kicks for the Malemutes, said the coaches and team at the college located about 60 miles northwest of Wichita made him “feel like home.”
The future Blue Dragon didn’t develop a love for the sport until he was an underclassman, when a few of his senior schoolmates enticed him into joining the Lathrop program. The promise, which was fulfilled twice, was the opportunity to win a state championship.
They accomplished that twice.
“I ended up doing it for the ring, but later I figured out that I started falling in love with the process and the journey for the ring,” explained Parker.
The Malemute has big hopes for his freshman season where he’ll play cornerback and free safety. “One goal is to start and being able to compete and just get on a whole bunch of (Division I) colleges’ radars.”
Parker isn’t certain of his exact academic path, but says it will involve the biological sciences.