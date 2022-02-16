WITH PHOTO
Cheryl Agnes Phillips
Cheryl A. Phillips, 61, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2022. She was born to the late Hugh and Mary Jane (Titus) Phillips on Aug. 11, 1960. She grew up, lived in and made Fairbanks her home.
She attended Main Junior and Lathrop High School. Cheryl met many people whom she called friends, family and loved ones throughout her years here. She was loved dearly and will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Mary Jane; her sister, Lillian Gilbert; and brother, Todd Phillips.
Cheryl is survived by her aunts, Pearl O'Grady and Dolly Edwin, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her children, Katherine Morin, Michael Morin and Kendra Phillips; and her grandchildren, Kaleyuana Morin, Michael Morin Jr., Oliver Morin, Oscar Morin and Emily Rose.
Viewing and services will be at noon Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Fairbanks Funeral Home, 3704 Erickson Ave, Fairbanks, Alaska. Burial and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.