Robert Marzak
Robert (Zeke) Steven Marzak, 71, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, South Carolina.
Born on July 6, 1950, in Newark, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Robert Stanley Marzak and the late Mary Ann Dolemski Marzak.
Marzak served his country with courage, honor and distinction in the United States Navy where he was a Seabee, serving with Mobile Construction Battalion 1 at Chu Lai Airbase, Vietnam (1969.) After his service in the Navy, he worked in a logging camp in Ketchikan, Alaska, then went on to work on the Alaska pipeline and then as a truck driver for Black Gold in Alaska until his retirement.
Survivors include his sister, Janet Marzak Siano; three nephews, Michael Frank, Brian Frank and Robert Bausch; niece, Kimberly Bausch; three great-nephews, eight great-nieces, his beloved dog, Daisy, and his cat, Stanley.
In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his sister, Susan Bausch.
