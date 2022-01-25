WITH PHOTO and FLAG
Michael Timothy Meeks
Apr. 1, 1958 — Jan. 14, 2022
Michael T. Meeks passed away at home from natural causes on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. He was 63 years old and was loved beyond measure.
Mike was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Apr. 1, 1958. He received his undergraduate from the University of Miami in 1980 and his master's degree in structural engineering from George Washington University in 1990. After a 24-year career as a combat engineer, he retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel. He was awarded Ranger, Airborne, Pathfinder and Air Assault badges. He received the Legion of Merit Meritorious Service Medal four times, among many other awards. The Army Engineer Association awarded him the Bronze Order of the de Fleury Medal for his inspirational leadership and exceptionally meritorious service. He concluded his career with the Army as director of public works for Fort Wainwright, Alaska, first as director, then as a civilian employee.
Since 2016, he has served as the chief of staff for the city of Fairbanks, Alaska. In addition to his military experience, leadership expertise and strong attention to detail, he was an avid competitor in Toastmasters, all of which served him well in managing union relations and labor negotiations. Always community focused, Mike took the lead on making sure that when hard times hit and the city received federal CARES funds, they were distributed to individuals and businesses that needed them the most. He was constantly involved in community programs and paid particular attention to the seniors and veterans in Fairbanks.
Mike also served two, three-year terms on the Interior Gas Utility board, at one point as chairman of the board. Additionally, Mike was a certified emergency medical technician (EMT) and a volunteer firefighter in the city of North Pole for many years. Mike was an enthusiastic outdoorsman who constantly pursued new adventures, which he enjoyed with his family and close friends. He loved traveling and experiencing everything the world had to offer. The stories of his many adventures, or sometimes misadventures, were enough to get all of his friends doubled over with laughter as he would retell them, and there was rarely a trip he would go on where he didn’t make new friends.
Growing up in Florida, you could always find him in the ocean scuba diving with his brother. Once he moved to Alaska in 1992, he fell even more in love with boating, fishing, camping, and later, snowmachining. Mike was passionate about everything he did. He was a talented piano player who was enthusiastic about his love for music and sharing and encouraging that passion with others. His photography of nature and wildlife was unmatched, and he loved finding beauty and humor in the simple expressions and moments that he could catch on camera. As an exceptional martial artist, he dedicated 49 years to the art of karate and was a 4th Degree Master in the World Tang Soo Do Association. He proudly encouraged his daughters' achievements as Second Degree Black Belts in karate.
While Mike had many interests and hobbies, it was clear to all who knew him that his main source of happiness was his wife and daughters, a family that he was excessively proud of. He lived a full and rich life. He is survived by his beloved wife and partner of over 40 years, Maureen (Mo), and his daughters, Kelcie Turner (Garrett) and Danielle McKinstry (Sam); his mother, Johnnie L. Meeks,; and his brother, Mark (April) Meeks.
The family plans a celebration of life sometime around summer solstice. Outside of family, one of Mike's greatest legacies was his love for Alaska, specifically Fairbanks. He loved sharing the Alaska experience with those he was close to and those who had never had the opportunity to experience it before. To support Mike's love for the Alaska experience and his lifelong dedication to the military, the family has asked that donations be made to Alaska's Healing Hearts in his name, in lieu of flowers, at www.alaskashealinghearts.com.
WITH PHOTO
Rebecca Lynn Weatherford
Rebecca Lynn Weatherford was born in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Apr. 20, 1951, to Gerald Jene and Mattie Louise Snow.
She met Jerry Leon Weatherford and they married on Oct. 5, 1968. They had three children: Jerrie Lynn, Teressa Ann and Noel Donvine. With the military life, the family traveled from Tennessee to Germany to Alabama then finally settling at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, in 1979. Jerry and Becky fell in love with Alaska and decided to raise the family in North Pole, Alaska, beginning spring 1982.
Becky had many loves. First and always was her husband and kids. She was an avid gardener and loved to paint and take photos. In the last few years, you would find her on a cold clear night under the auroras. Becky’s summers were spent traveling the state of Alaska with her husband Jerry. Their favorite trips were across the Denali Highway.
The past few summers, whether she went with hubby Jerry or her daughter Jerrie Lynn, she would take and hide painted rocks on these travels. She found such joy in painting the rocks and reading comments from those who found her rocks then they would re-hide them. Her rocks have been re-hidden and found as far away as Florida, the Grand Canyon and one of them made it to Germany.
Becky passed away quickly on Jan. 22, 2022. She is preceded in death by her mom, Mattie Louise Seay; her stepdad, Lawrence Seay; her brothers, Jerry Snow, Leslie Seay and Larry Seay; her dad, Gerald Snow; her, granddaughter, Tanasi Angeline Weatherford; and many other grandbabies who were angels before they were born.
Becky leaves behind her husband of over 53 years, Jerry Leon Weatherford; her daughters, Jerrie Lynn and Teresa Ann Bentley (Gary Parsons); her son, Noel Donvine Weatherford (Rose Bloom); and beautiful grandchildren, James M. Bentley (Katie), Charlie Bentley, Leo Weatherford-Snow and Belle Weatherford-Snow. She also leaves behind three sisters, three brothers, many nieces and nephews, and so many cousins.
Rebecca will be cremated and her ashes will be placed on a mountaintop overlooking the Denali Highway this summer. There will be a service at that time to be announced later. Condolences may be sent to the family at 3248 Judy Lane, North Pole, AK, 99705.
WITH PHOTO
Thaddeus 'Ted' John Niemiec
Aug. 18, 1941 - Jan. 11, 2022
Thaddeus “Ted” John Niemiec, 80, passed away peacefully in Salem, Oregon, on Jan. 11, 2022, of natural causes while surrounded by his family.
Ted was born and grew up in Chicago with his sister Mary Ann (Dranchak) and attended St. Ann School and St. Rita High School. He accompanied his father, a trucking company owner and long haul driver, from coast to coast which inspired his love for the open road and exploring new locations.
Days after graduating from high school in 1959, Ted braved the primitive roads and vast distance to Fairbanks, Alaska, in an old panel truck of dubious reliability. In Alaska he saw endless potential and set down roots as a pioneer in the very year Alaska attained statehood.
He returned to Chicago in 1961 to marry his childhood sweetheart, Christine Ann Brendal. Together, they returned to Fairbanks where they built their home and raised five children while Ted worked and attended the University of Alaska School of Engineering.
Ted’s career spanned over four decades with the Alaska State Highway Department and Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities where he was a survey party chief and project engineer. He engineered hundreds of miles of roadway, as well as bridges and airports, to connect Alaska and Alaskans and to further open Alaska for commerce and as a popular tourist destination.
Summers became an adventure in which Ted and Christine would pack the family, a trailer and tents to spend months out on projects near Central, Delta and the Canadian border. Winter adventures would find Ted driving the family with that same trailer in tow as far south as Mexico City and east to Bangor, Maine.
Ted and Christine moved the family to rural Monmouth, Oregon, in 1975 where Ted professionally led crews for a private surveying company. His weekends and evenings were never idle as he drove his passion for forestry in developing the Niemiec Family Tree Farm and participated as a member of the Oregon Small Woodland Association and the American Forestry Association. Ted resumed engineering projects for the state of Alaska until his retirement in 2001. In his retirement, he continued to cultivate the family forest into a Certified Small Woodland. This remains as a unique living legacy, including its many natural creatures which Ted loved and deeply appreciated.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Anna Niemiec, and by his beloved daughter, Marie, and he joins them now in heaven for eternity.
Ted is survived by his wife of 61 years, Christine; sister, Mary Ann Dranchak; children, Andrew Niemiec (Sharon Walsh), John Niemiec, Cathy Hillenbrand (Mark), Renee Bear (Steve). He also leaves his grandchildren Megan Bear (Logan McLain), Chase, Amanda, Allie and Nate Bear; Brian and Dani Hillenbrand; and Molly and Emily Niemiec, as well as his nieces and nephews David and Sue Dranchak (Andy Nielsen), and Brian Brendal (Christie) and Denise Boksa (John).
A private celebration of Ted's life was held on Thursday Jan. 20, 2022. Donations in his name may be made to further Alzheimer's research atalz.org.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared atfarnstrommortuary.com.