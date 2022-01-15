WITH PHOTO & FLAG
Ronnie Silas
On Tues. Dec. 21, 2021, the winter solstice, Ronnie “Duke” Morgan Silas, loving father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 76 at home surrounded by family in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Ronnie was born Oct. 17, 1945, in Old Minto to Berkman and Sarah (Frank) Silas, the oldest of 10 siblings. He attended Wrangell Institute, graduated from Mt. Edgecumbe High School, and continued on for two years at Haskell Indian Junior College in Lawrence, Kansas, followed by a short stint in Los Angeles to complete an automotive degree. He then drafted into the Army and spent time at Fort Lewis in Washington, Fort Sill in Oklahoma and eventually a year and a half in Germany. He helped to move Old Minto to the new location, and eventually traveled all over Alaska to sing gospel music.
He married Ellen Johnson on Feb. 17, 1973, and had three children, Jeremiah, Louis and Grace. After traveling, worked as a laborer on the pipeline, as an FNA program director, and then began working at Tanana Chiefs Conference where he was appointed director of wildlife and parks by his lifelong friend, Mitch Dementieff, working to maintain and advocate the subsistence lifestyle. Ronnie also was a longtime wildland firefighter, a spring coiler at a mattress factory in Compton, California, delivered beer, and caddied at a golf course in New York City, just to name a few.
Ronnie was an avid music lover, his favorite being the blues. He played the guitar and harmonica and could name any blues artist. He also loved to read and would always have a copy of the Daily News-Miner. He loved the Seahawks, Sonics, Duke Bluedevils and the University of Kansas Jayhawks.
Ronnie is survived by his daughter-in-law Anne, grandchildren Josiah, Jerusha and Kie; son, Louis (Yvonne), grandchildren Aziah and Theo; daughter Grace Lennox (Jacob), grandchildren Lily and Lucy; sisters, Vera (Joshua), Burma (Gerald) and Elaine; brothers, Franklin and Mickey,; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Jeremiah, niece Jessica, nephew Daniel, sisters Susan and Zelma, and brothers Stanley and Knowland, and his parents, Berkman and Sarah.
His sense of humor and ability to make everyone laugh will be greatly missed, but we know he is in a place where everything is copacetic. His internment took place in Minto on Jan. 7 with military honors and a traditional potlatch that followed. In the words of our dad “Duke,” “It’s all over but the potlatch.” The Silas family would like to thank everyone for their continued support and donations during these difficult times. We cannot thank everyone enough for everything they have done. We love you all.
WITH PHOTO
Lee Jean Ruble
On Nov. 14, 2021, we lost a loving husband a dear friend, coworker and a successful entrepreneur.
Lee was born in Carmel, California, and attended local schools prior to moving to Fairbanks with his family in 1959. He attended school in Fairbanks before moving back to California with his family. In his younger years he worked as a mechanic starting out at Weser Volkswagen in Monterey, California. He later became a crane operator working starting in Southern California before working on some of the largest cranes worldwide. Lee later returned to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he worked a goldmine running a dragline and a D8 Caterpillar. After his days of mining Lee moved to Anchorage, Alaska, and started his own crane company. He later sold the crane company and started a piledriving business working throughout Alaska before retiring to spend more time on his sailboat and building his hot rod cars.
Lee’s absolute total passion was the love and devotion to his wife, Peggy. They spent many days apart because of work so when they were together it was a fire to behold.
Lee was a devoted hot rod builder and always present in the hot rod community helping others with their projects. He especially enjoyed showing his ‘57 Corvette retro mod at the local car shows.
Lee was an avid pilot with both helicopter and fixed wing aircraft, and he especially enjoyed flying his T-28.
Lee was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, having owned an Indian motorcycle as well as a BMW that he used to take on long trips with his wife.
Lee was the captain of their 53-foot sailboat. Both Lee and Peggy thoroughly enjoyed their boat, sailing throughout Central and North America, the Caribbean and the waters of both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.
There was never a challenge or an adventure that Lee was not willing to take on and complete.
Lee passed knowing he was/is loved. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends, especially his hot rod buddies.
Lee is survived by Peggy, his wife of 33 years; his sister Donna, his brother and his mother. Lee was preceded in death by his brother, Roy, and his father, Don.
There will be a celebration of his life June 25, 2022, at the Main Event Grill, 1041 E. 76th Ave., behind Mr. Prime Beef. Hot rods will be welcomed, weather permitting.
WITH PHOTO
Pete H. Leov
Pete H. Leov beloved brother/friend, 70, of Sterling, Alaska, passed away Dec. 20, 2021, after a battle with cancer. Pete was born Feb. 24, 1951, to Harry and Ann Leov in Seattle Washington . After graduating West Anchorage High School in 1969, he signed on with the IBEW where he served and retired after 50 years. One of his colleagues and friends, Dave Reaves, wrote “Pete was a giant in the line trade as the lineman instructor at the Alaska Electrical Apprenticeship School for decades where he trained and molded hundreds of future linemen. Pete will be sorely missed and I know he will be remembered for all he did for our industry.”
Pete was known for putting on a barbecue for years at the IBEW Apprenticeship School. He was an avid outdoorsman during his lifetime. He was also a pilot who did guided fishing/hunting tours and he loved to hunt, fish, and hike himself. Pete especially loved caring for and riding his horse “Duke.”
Pete is survived by his grandson Justin Orth and his siblings Pam Allman, Debbie Schneider, Janice Williams, Lynn Davids, Bill Williams, Darlene Day and Don Williams.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Alaska Aviation Museum, 4721 Aircraft Drive, in Anchorage.
WITH PHOTO
Evalyn Morrison
Evalyn Morrison was born Aug. 29, 1936. She was the much-loved oldest of the three surviving children of Dave Fred and Alma Gebhart. She was the mother of Michael David Morrison and Elli Morrison Scrivner, and the beloved mother-in-law of Ken Scrivner. She had the good fortune of having two loving sisters, Kathleen Kloberdanz and Allison Fields, brothers-in-law who also thought well of her, and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren, whom she loved.
She was an independent, strong woman. She made good friends wherever she went because she knew how to be a good friend. She lived a good life and had the privilege of leaving this world as she wished.
We hope you will celebrate her passing and remember her with fondness. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Bitterroot Family Church, 402 Church St., Stevensville, Montana.
Our family would like to express our immense gratitude to the staff at The Living Centre for loving our mom so well in her final earthly years. Your work is a sacred calling. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.
WITH PHOTO
Joyce Salimbene
On Jan. 13, 2022, Joyce Salimbene was reunited with her beloved parents in heaven. Joyce was born July 25, 1936, to Russel and Nancy Salimbene in Martins Ferry, Ohio. She was raised there and later moved with her parents to Florida, and eventually found her way up to Alaska with her sister Sandra Bolz’s family, where she lived the rest of her days.
Joyce was an accomplished bowler in Special Olympics as well as an avid fan of jigsaw puzzles. She was a loving aunt to Patou, Valerie, Veronique, Michael, Erin and Addie. She is survived by her brother, Joseph, and her sister, Sandra.
Her last years were spent living in Denali Center. Our family would like to recognize and thank each and every person there who touched Joyce’s life. You are loved, and appreciated, and your compassion in the last few years during such a trying and confusing time is an inspiration to us all. Thank you.
Joyce will be buried in Denver, Colorado, in a family plot. In place of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Special Olympics in her name.