Joshua Hanson
Joshua William Hanson, 40, of Fairbanks, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Diane Elaine Dawson
Diane Elaine Dawson, 70, of Central Lake, died Dec. 18, 2021, at Munson Medical Center. She was born April 23, 1951, in Bay City, the daughter of Howard and Marcella Buffman.
Diane graduated from Central Lake High School and moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1986. She worked for the city of Fairbanks driving a dump truck. She also drove a water truck for Exclusive Paving, assisting in paving many of the roads in the Fairbanks area.
In her later years, Diane returned to her hometown to enjoy time with her mother and family in Central Lake. They spent hours going to garage sales, hosting craft classes and working in their fairy garden. There was always a craft project being worked on, a joke being played on a neighbor, and a smile being shared when Diane was around. Diane also found time for traveling and cooking, two things she also loved to do.
She is survived by he son, Charlie Dawson of Fairbanks, Alaska; her mother, Marcella Buffman of Central Lake; longtime companion, Pete Brown of Fairbanks, Alaska; three grandsons, Dakota (Claire) Dawson of Fairbanks, Alaska, Austin (Karlee) Dawson of East Jordan and Tegun Dawson of Fairbanks, Alaska; granddaughter, Serena Dawson of Fairbanks, Alaska; great-grandsons, Jonn, Luke and Walker Dawson; four brothers, Gary Buffman and Dan Buffman both of Central Lake, Eugene (Cindy) Bloom of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Vic (Gloria) Bloom of Central Lake; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Buffman; nephews, Tim Buffman, Erik Bloom and Derek Bloom; and two sisters-in-law, Janice Buffman and Judy Buffman.
Funeral services will take place Thursday, Dec. 30, at noon at the Central Lake Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes with Pastor Russell Tharp officiating. Interment will follow in Southern Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the funeral home and again Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
To watch her funeral via Zoom, go to bit.ly/3Jt1ZYv. Meeting ID is 893 3688 1076 and the passcode is 185304.
Memorial contributions can be given to the Antrim County Animal Shelter. Please sign her online guestbookwww.mortensenfuneralhomes.com.
Joyce Ann George
Joyce Ann Marie George was the second child born to Frederick Stickman Jr. and Christine McGinty in Tanana. When her parents separated at a young age, she and her siblings, along with other first cousins, lived with her grandparents Esther and Francis McGinty for a short period of time in Nulato. Her dad and stepmom Lou Ann had sent for them to live in Anchorage, with other siblings where they lived until she graduated from East Anchorage High School in 1975. She was also the president of the Alaska Native club while at East High. She then went to work on the trans-Alaska oil pipeline as a truck driver before moving home.
When she returned home to Nulato, she taught a lot of the guys how to drive stick shift. She and Victor George Jr. had their first daughter Gloria when she returned to Anchorage. She and Victor George Jr. married on 12/8/1979. Together they built their own home, lived and worked in Nulato, as their family grew with more children. Mom always joked that once she got her new house, it was too big because most of her kids had moved out. Joyce also worked at the Illinois Creek Mine and in her later years at the Kantishna Roadhouse in Denali Park.
She was involved with Headstart and the Nulato City Council when her children were in school. She and Victor unofficially separated in 1997 and she continued raising her two youngest children. Joyce always kept her home open to visitors, family and friends. If you went to visit her, you would leave with a full tummy, along with sore cheek bones and sore stomach muscles from laughter. She was humorous, caring and didn’t hold back if something needed to be said. If you were feeling down, she always made sure you left feeling happy and with a new outlook on things. She always explained to her children that there’s more to this world and always spoke of her experience of city life.
She supported and encouraged her children whether it was in sports, education or about life in general. When her kids questioned her about why they needed to do certain things, she always replied that she wasn’t going to be here forever. She loved and was close with all of her siblings and especially her aunt Patricia Ekada. She helped as much as she could and with what she could afford in the community.
Joyce is survived by her children Gloria, Kimberly (Joe), Edward, Audrey (Daniel), and Esther (Fred), her grandchildren Kyle, Chad, Destiny, Tyler, Zach, Joe II, Charles, Mia, and Annaleah; siblings Walter (Elizabeth), Ron (Phyllis), Patsy, Corrine (Mike), Todd, Rowe, Greg (Clara), Cheryl (Cliff), Charlene, Rose (Dion), and Tina (James), godchildren Byrd George, Fred Stickman, and Denise Stickman. She leaves behind her good friend and brother in-law Franklin George, in addition to many extended family, friends and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her son Victor George II, husband Victor George Jr., brother Louie Stickman, mother(s) Christine Demoski, Lou Ann Stickman, father Frederick Stickman Jr. and goddaughter Michelle Demoski.
Joyce will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She will be laid to rest at the Nulato Cemetery with a traditional potlatch following the service.