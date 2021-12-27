WITH PHOTO
Betty Moore
Betty Moore passed away peacefully on Dec. 4 surrounded by family. Betty was a well-known educator for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District where she was committed to students and mentoring and supporting teachers. Mid-career as a teacher, she was selected by school Superintendent Chuck Smith to participate in the first mentoring program for women to become school principals. She served as principal at Fort Wainwright Elementary and Pearl Creek Elementary schools. She finished her career as assistant superintendent for elementary education. In 1988 she was awarded the Outstanding Principal of the Year for Alaska by U.S. Secretary of Education William Bennett in Washington, D.C.
Betty was born Nov. 25, 1934, in DeKalb, Illinois, to Marion and Louise Whittaker, both of whom were educators. She was raised along the coast of western Oregon and upon finishing high school she headed to Fairbanks to attend the University of Alaska.
Looking across the campus square she spotted Walter Stevens, Han Gwitchin from Eagle, and told her friend, “I’m going to marry him,” even though they still had not met. They married in 1954. Betty and Walt had four kids. Walt graduated in civil engineering and Betty completed two years of college. They moved to Anchorage and after a tragic accident that took Walt’s life, Betty moved back to Fairbanks to complete her education at the University of Alaska. One person shared, “We were told to watch out for Betty, who was starting school here at UA. She’ll be coming here with four small children. And everyone did help out while she attended school.” She and her kids lived on campus. She juggled studies, feeding her kids, finding babysitters, and adjusting to a new life. Betty was hired by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and taught third and fifth grade at University Park for a number of years before advancing in her career and the school district. During that time some students may remember her as Mrs. Johnson or Mrs. Farni. While she was principal at Pearl Creek School, one thing that was important to her was to know the name of each child in her school.
After retirement Betty married Ralph Moore, a friend for over 45 years. They lived in Walden and Johnstown, Colorado; Fairbanks; and finally, Anchorage. Betty is survived by her children Becky (Tim) Waggoner, Kathy (Clyde) Mayo, Jim (Mary Ann) Stevens and Brian (Barb) Stevens; niece Sophia Rustad (Jim), who was like a daughter; many nieces and nephews; grandchildren Alyssa (Scott) Pulice, Joe (Christy) Waggoner, Ashly (Chad) Young, Jon Waggoner, Charlie Mayo, Clyde (Amelia) Mayo Jr., Amy (Aaron) Debruhl, Janine, Kristen and Tyler Stevens, Kris (Chad) Roberts, Jennifer (Kevin) Peterman, Dara (Scott) Doran, and Erika (Kaui) Enomoto; and great-grandchildren Ashlynne and Olivia Pulice, Mike, Abby and Wyatt Waggoner, Lexon, Harlyn and Raelyn Young, Eli and Charlee Mayo, Ella Roberts, Brayden and Tyler Deweese, Kyana Doran, and Mehana and Kawai Enomoto.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Richard and Robert Whittaker, and her husbands Walter Stevens and Ralph Moore.
A funeral will be held Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. at University Presbyterian Church. A reception will immediately follow in the Binkley Room at Pike Lodge, where we hope her former students and many friends will join us and share their favorite memories of her. We are grateful to the staff and caregivers at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home.
Henry Wichmann
Henry “Hank” Wichmann Jr. was born Sept. 14, 1939, in Bemidji, Minnesota, and died Dec. 14, 2021, in Fairbanks, Alaska, of natural causes. He was a Fairbanks resident for more than 40 years.
Henry was an accounting professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks from 1986 to 2009. During the course of his distinguished and prolific career, he published many articles and papers and gave presentations throughout the nation and world. Dr. Wichmann received national research awards, including an Outstanding Researcher of the Year award. He was active at UAF and within the Fairbanks community, serving as member, chair or adviser to individuals, committees and organizations. Upon his retirement, he was honored with the title of professor emeritus.
Henry was a devout Christian and a loving and dedicated father and husband. He was a gentle, kind man who was a friend to everyone. He loved the Alaska outdoors and spent many wonderful days hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Nilda Wichmann of Fairbanks; his daughter, Holly Wichmann of Fairbanks; and his son, Billy Wichmann of Fairbanks.
A celebration of life will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at University Baptist Church, 1197 University Ave., officiated by Pastor Gary Cox.
Richard Lane
Richard Fred Lane, 55, of Fairbanks, was born June 26, 1966, in Dubuque, Iowa, and died Dec. 13, 2021, of natural causes in Fairbanks.
Richard was born to James and Nancy Lane and moved to Alaska as a small boy and was raised as a local Alaskan. He took first place at Hunter track and field, along with district. He also attended Ryan school. He completed his GED and got his diploma on July 15, 1985.
Richard was a heavy duty mechanic. He worked for Fort Knox, Red Dog Mine and Pogo. He was a member of Local 302. Richard also worked on barges and loved working all over Alaska. Richard worked later in life, too, helping others fix their vehicles when they could not afford to do so. He was always there for anyone who ever needed help and was willing to give everything to anyone who needed help.
He met his wife, Peggy, at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank and kept coming back to volunteer there for months. They were married on Sept. 4, 2011. Richard’s pride and joy was his granddaughter Bella (Squeakers).
Richard is survived by his wife, Peggy Stearns Lane of Fairbanks; his mother, Nancy Lane of Fairbanks; his brother, Allen Lane of Fort Worth, Texas; his sister, Kelly Kleewin of Fairbanks; son, Paeden Lane of Fairbanks; daughters, Lillian Lane and Delilah Lane, both of Fairbanks; stepson, Matthew (Ashley) Stearns of Fairbanks; granddaughter, Bella Stearns (Squeakers) of Fairbanks; and best friends, Terry (Jackie)(Josh) Quantrille of Alaska and Daniel (Jeanelle) Wilson and Zane of Florida.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.