Betty Moore
Betty Moore passed away peacefully on Dec. 4 surrounded by family. Betty was a well-known educator for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District where she was committed to students and mentoring and supporting teachers. Mid-career as a teacher, she was selected by school Superintendent Chuck Smith to participate in the first mentoring program for women to become school principals. She served as principal at Fort Wainwright and Pearl Creek elementary schools. She finished her career as assistant superintendent for elementary education. In 1988 she was awarded the Outstanding Principal of the Year for Alaska by U.S. Secretary of Education William Bennett in Washington, D.C.
Betty was born Nov. 25, 1934, in DeKalb, Illinois, to Marion and Louise Whittaker, both of whom were educators. She was raised along the coast of western Oregon and upon finishing high school she headed to Fairbanks to attend the University of Alaska.
Looking across the campus square she spotted Walter Stevens, Han Gwitchin from Eagle, and told her friend, “I’m going to marry him,” even though they still had not met. They married in 1954. Betty and Walt had four kids. Walt graduated in civil engineering, and Betty completed two years of college. They moved to Anchorage and after a tragic accident that took Walt’s life, Betty moved back to Fairbanks to complete her education at the University of Alaska. One person shared, “We were told to watch out for Betty, who was starting school here at UA. She’ll be coming here with four small children. And everyone did help out while she attended school.” She and her kids lived on campus. She juggled studies, feeding her kids, finding babysitters and adjusting to a new life. Betty was hired by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and taught third and fifth grade at University Park for a number of years before advancing in her career and the school district. During that time some students may remember her as Mrs. Johnson or Mrs. Farni. While she was principal at Pearl Creek School, one thing that was important to her was to know the name of each child in her school.
After retirement Betty married Ralph Moore, a friend for over 45 years. They lived in Walden and Johnstown, Colorado, Fairbanks, and finally Anchorage. Betty is survived by her children Becky (Tim) Waggoner, Kathy (Clyde) Mayo, Jim (Mary Ann) Stevens and Brian (Barb) Stevens; niece Sophia Rustad (Jim), who was like a daughter, and many nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Alyssa (Scott) Pulice, Joe (Christy) Waggoner, Ashly (Chad) Young, Jon Waggoner, Charlie Mayo, Clyde (Amelia) Mayo Jr., Amy (Aaron) Debruhl, Janine, Kristen and Tyler Stevens, Kris (Chad) Roberts, Jennifer (Kevin) Peterman, Dara (Scott) Doran, and Erika (Kaui) Enomoto; great-grandchildren, Ashlynn and Olivia Pulice, Mike, Abby and Wyatt Waggoner, Lexon, Harlan and Raelyn Young, Eli and Charlee Mayo, Ella Roberts, Brayden and Tyler Deweese, Kyana Doran, and Mehana and Kawai Enomoto.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Richard and Robert Whittaker, and her husbands Walter Stevens and Ralph Moore.
A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 28 at University Presbyterian Church. A reception will immediately follow in the Binkley Room at Pike Lodge, where we hope her former students and many friends will join us and share their favorite memories of her. We are grateful to the staff and caregivers at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home.
Sharon Anita Tabor
Sharon Anita Tabor passed away Dec. 11 in Palmer, Alaska. Anita was born to Theron Patton and Nina Ruth Stanly Patton in Pyatt, Arkansas, on April 25, 1952. She married her best friend Larry Tabor on June 15, 1974, who she had known all there lives. Later, she moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, with her husband Larry and son Damon in 1985. There she was a freelance artist, well known for her ice carving. One of her handcrafted ornaments hung on the Christmas tree at the White House.
She enjoyed photography, fishing, looking for rocks and driftwood, cats, and her little dog Wickett. Anita was known as kind, sweet, gentle, a great sense of humor, and a very talented artist. Always thinking of everyone but herself. There are not enough words to describe the love she had for her family.
Anita will be laid to rest in the Patton Family Cemetery, on the homestead from before the Civil War.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; son, Damon; grandsons, Brayden, Jace; granddaughter, Misha Anita Tabor; and lots of cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded by her father, Theron; mother, Nina; five brothers, two sisters; and twin boys, Nathan and Jason.
James Murray
James Stuart Murray, 82, of Fairbanks, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Jim was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Potsdam, New York. He was married to Esther Davis on June 10, 1961, in Brasher Falls, New York. Jim moved to Coos Bay, Oregon, from 1962-1970. He moved to Fairbanks 51 years ago in 1970 to acquire land acquisitions for the trans-Alaska pipeline. He retired from the Bureau of Land Management after 30 years of work. Jim was a graduate of Syracuse University in forestry in 1962. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Kiwanis Club and NARFE. Jim volunteered at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank and was recognized in 2013 for blood donations since college of over 25 gallons. He was a team leader for Relay of Life — 12 years. Jim was known for being a man of few words but a wonderful sense of humor.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Esther Murray of Fairbanks; daughters, Jamie DeVries (Timothy) of Chattaroy, Washington, and Elaine Miller (Ryce) of Bemidji, Minnesota; seven grandchildren; and brothers, George Murray and Robert Murray. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Ruby Murray, and daughter, Loree Schimmack.
Memorial donations may be made Blood Bank of Alaska – Fairbanks Center, 3010 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK 99709.
