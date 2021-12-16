WITH PHOTO & FLAG
Edwin Einar Askelin
Ed was born August 8, 1925, to Einar and Lempi (both deceased) Askelin in Finlayson, Minnesota. He was the eldest, with a brother Harold and sister Joyce (both deceased).
He “fibbed” about his birthday to get into the Army early. He was a veteran of World War II, 1943-1946. A couple of years after returning home, he married Joan Whitney (deceased) Feb. 1, 1948 in Floodwood, Minnesota.
It had been a dream to either go to Australia or Alaska (but didn’t tell his new bride — he figured she wouldn’t marry him). When they got married, he picked Alaska, to at least keep his new Bride on the same continent as her family.
They came to Fairbanks in July 1956 with their daughter, Beth.
His wife had too much love for her husband and daughter so the family decided to adopt a son/brother, Robert, from Seoul, Korea in 1960.
Ed worked at Gene's Auto from 1956 (on First Avenue) until 1971 on South Cushman. He was known as “Steady Eddie,” behind the parts counter. He then worked for Bowman/Barnes Distribution from 1971 until 1984.
In 1984 they "retired" to Prosser, Washington. He loved the “small” orchard, digging and selling night crawlers and got interested in lapidary. They were there until 2002 when they came back to Fairbanks to be with family.
He had been a “rock hounder” for years and upon coming back to Fairbanks, he was at the farmers market selling his necklaces, business card holders, night lites and other “rock,” petrified wood and semi-precious stone items.
He loved Alaska and thoroughly enjoyed the hunting and fishing and showing his family the beauty and serenity of the state almost every weekend.
Ed and Joan were married for 68 years before she passed away in 2016.
He passed away Dec. 10, 2021, at the age of 96. His “Cupcake” has been waiting for him.
He leaves behind his daughter Beth (Glenn) Brummond and son Bob Askelin in Wasilla; granddaughter Courtney in Anchorage and great-granddaughter Brittney in Missouri; granddaughter Erin (Matt) Plattner and great-grandchildren Ashlyn and Allan in Wasilla; and many other nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, there will be no services or burial. Family will take him to be with Mom, Grandma and Great-grandma where they spent many weekends with family.
Charles Erhart
Charles Joseph Erhart was called home to the Lord on Nov. 17, 2021. He was born to Lester Sr. and Josephine “Gladys” Erhart on July 1, 1963, in Tanana, Alaska where he grew up and made his life. Charles, or Chucky as he was known to all, was an avid athlete and lived life to the fullest.
Being a competitive person, he competed in and won the 16 mile marathon and the canoe races during Nuchalawoyya, as well as numerous Indian dance contests. He was an all-star basketball player and a founding member of the Tanana Bantam League. In high school he helped lead the Tanana Wolves to a state championship. He was chosen to play on the Alaska Men’s basketball team for the Arctic Winter Games in 1982, and the team brought home a gold ulu. He played in multiple men’s Native basketball tournaments and assisted the Tanana team in bringing home multiple championships.
In the 1980s he represented Erhart Kennels and raced the sled dog team throughout North America, racing all over Alaska, Canada and all the way to New York, in all the major dog races: Anchorage Fur Rendezvous, Open North American Championship, Tok Race of Champions, Yukon River Championship, Koyukuk River Championship, Arctic Circle Championship (Kotzebue), Saranac Lake Championship, just to name a few, placing in the top three consistently, making his family very proud.
Chucky turned the sled dog racing over to his brothers in the 90s and concentrated on his working career and family. He was a top-notch carpenter, and a member of the Carpenter’s Union and worked on homes and buildings in many villages across the state. He married his high school sweetheart Rebecca “Becky” Folger, and together they raised three children, Stewart Charles, Rebecca Daphne and Carl James. They enjoyed going out on boat rides and spending time at Eight Mile. In more recent years, he loved watching his sons and grandsons’ basketball games. He was also and avid reader, and loved watching crime shows.
He was predeceased by his parents; siblings, Lester Jr., Terry “Tow” and Paul “Dougie.” He is survived by his children, Stewart, Rebecca (Eric), Carl and their mother, Becky; siblings, Adrianna, Curtis, Oodie, Ronnie, John (Christine), Carl (Jennifer), Judy (Willie), Ronnie Evans, Art (Spunky) Joseph, Stewart Joseph, Ken (Boots) Newman (Denise), Fred Folger, little Jimmy Edwards and James Roberts; grandchildren, Chantz, Cole and Rowan, Dylan, B-Stew, Jordan and their mother, Stephanie Pitka; many friends and relatives; and friend Shay Lisa Johnstone.
Wherever Chucky went, he made friends. Everyone has a “Chucky story,” and he will be missed by all.
In memory of our father, grandfather, brother and friend, live your best life. Enter a dog race, foot race, dance, laugh and wear a red bandana. Live life to the fullest.
A celebration of life will be planned for July 1, 2020 in Tanana, Alaska.