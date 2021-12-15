Deborah Ervin
Deborah Patrice Ervin, 66, of Fairbanks, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Elmer Jonas
Elmer Jonas, of Fox, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021. He was born March 2, 1935, in Newport, New York.
The family moved north, settling in Fairbanks. In 1951 at the winter festivals, he won the fastest man on snowshoes at the young age of 16. He joined the Army and served in Korea where he became a sergeant. He never bragged about it. In fact, most of his family and friends never knew. He simply said it was his job and he loved every minute. When he returned to Fairbanks he worked as a train engineer at Eielson AFB retiring after almost 40 years. During the great flood, he and friends helped save the lives of many people by helping them get to dry land.
Elmer went to work at the weigh station in Fox for 19 years. During that time he built cabins and houses in his spare time. He was a very happy man who loved helping people out. His second home was at Chatanika Lodge. He loved riding the roads. His first stop was always the Fox General Store where he had lots of friends. Then it was on to Safeway, Fred Meyer, and his last stop would be the lodge.
I would like to thank Ron and Shirley Franklin at the Lodge, Ms. Sarah and crew at Fox store and the staff at Rocking Years Assisted Living for being so kind and being there when he passed.
He is survived by nephew Jerry Jonas and wife Melinda; children Nicole and Chase Jonas, and their children, great-great nephews Weston Caiden, and great niece Chloe Jonas; niece Barbi Bond and husband Darrell, children Mason and Gary Evans and great-great nephew Carver Evans; and nephew Herbie Sentell.
Elmer was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Davis Jonas; his mother, Mable Slobadzian; brother, Bob DeSacia; and nephew, Jesse Maurer.
He will be buried in the National Cemetery at Fort Richardson with full honors in the summer of 2022. There will be a remembrance of his life at Chatanika Lodge in summer 2022.
Online condolences can be made to the family at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.