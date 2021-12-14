Cenon Ortiz
Cenon "Bo" Ortiz, Jr., 69, of Fairbanks, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, unexpectedly at his home. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Fairbanks Elks Lodge #1551, 1003 Pioneer Road. A full obituary will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made to his family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
WITH PHOTO & FLAG
Walter Brennan
Walter Edward Brennan passed quietly in his sleep at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation Center of Anchorage on Nov. 13, 2021, laying to rest his 20-year battle with Parkinson's disease. Walter was born to John and Madlyn (Burlette) Brennan of Glens Falls, New York, on Feb. 15, 1944. He spent his childhood and adolescence there and, at the age of 15, met his future wife, Barbara A. Saville. Walt joined the United States Air Force in 1963 and married Barb in 1964. Walt fell in love with Alaska on a fishing trip with his brother Bill in 1968. Three years later, his wish to return to Alaska came true when the Air Force assigned him to Eielson A.F.B. He drove Barb, his four daughters, and his beloved dog Mini Boots up the AlCan, and in the years following, he built three homes in the Fairbanks area, making Alaska his forever home.
Walt's spent 20 of his 30-year Air Force career in Alaska at both Eielson A.F.B. and Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson (JBER). In 1981 Walter achieved the distinguished rank of chief master sergeant and was referred to by most as "Chief." Under Walt's leadership, his small management engineering team received national recognition. Other career highlights included leading numerous deployments to the Republic of Korea and Norway. Walt retired from the Air Force in March 1991. However, he continued serving the nation for an additional 15 years as a civilian employee with the Aero Ground Space Engineering (A.G.E.) unit at Eielson A.F.B.
Walt's lifelong love of the outdoors fueled his passion for hunting, fishing and flying. In addition, his love of adventure and competitive spirit fostered an enjoyment of bowling, billiards, archery and racquetball. Shooting the elusive hole-in-one on the golf course and reaching the summit of Mt. Fuji, Japan, were two of Walter's proudest sportsman achievements.
Walt's greatest love and fulfillment in life was his family. He was proud of his family's Irish heritage and considered himself an incredibly blessed and lucky man. He and Barb had an extraordinary and dedicated combined 62 years of marriage and friendship. His love for his children was only matched by his adoration of his seven grandchildren. In his later years, nothing pleased Walt more than an ice cream run any given hot summer night, stopping at Stewarts for lotto scratchies, gathering his family around the table of his upstate New York lake house, and ending the night with fun and games. No matter the location, the Brennan home was always a welcome place for family, friends, love, and laughter; as Walt would say, "the more, the merrier."
Walt is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Wendy (Scott) Wenke, Lisa Brennan, Tina (Morgan) Maier and Ann Brennan; grandchildren, Coleman and Jason Wenke, Taylor Brennan, Lauren and Camron VanSickle, Bradley and Christopher Stone; his siblings, Bill, Judy, Don, Helen, sister-in-law Lynn; many nieces and nephews; best friend, Dave; his loyal service dog and companion, Dali.
The Brennans express sincere gratitude to both the Veterans Administration and Prestige Care Center, especially the Willow Team, for the loving and compassionate care Walt received.
The family is planning a celebration of life in North Pole, Alaska. Please visit the following link for details: www.eventcreate.com/e/celebratewalt
Memorial contributions can be sent to giftfunds.stjude.org/waltbrennan Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Visit t2t.org where you can dedicate your donation in memory of Walter Brennan.
WITH PHOTO & FLAG
Donald Louis Hymes
Donald Louis Hymes quietly left this world to join his beloved wife, Rita Marina (Karges) Hymes, at the age of nearly 87 on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Fairbanks, Alaska.
The world became brighter on Dec. 30, 1934, with Donald Hymes’ arrival at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C. Don was the first son of Jewish refugee turned decorated Air Force mechanic Samuel Hymes and the nurse who wanted to see the world, Mary Uranium Miller. Don grew up in Maryland, Virginia and Florida. In the years that followed, there was never a room that Don entered that didn’t light up the moment he arrived. He had the gift of genuine conversation, a delightful charm, an easy dimpled smile, an open heart, and honestly he was just plain jolly.
By 17, Don knew that he wanted to see the world. He joined the Air Force and saw the world for two years before serving for two years in Japan where he fished, hunted and worked as an office clerk. Shortly after his return to the U.S. he bought a cheap used car, found an injured squirrel that became his travel companion, and began a road trip to Alaska, arriving in Fairbanks in 1956 while Alaska was still a territory.
Two years at UAF introduced Don to many of the people who would become his lifelong Alaska friends. He then worked various jobs and lived the free-spirited bachelor life until a fortuitous night at the Switzerland restaurant and lounge led him to meet the love of his life, Rita Karges. In the fall of 1966 they married.
Don and Rita welcomed their first daughter Zena in 1968 and 20 months later daughter Charla.
Don joined the Teamster Union, drove for SeaLand, worked the pipeline and surveyed. In the 1980s, he found that his gift of conversation worked best in real estate, wherein he worked for the next couple decades. He started at Remax Realty, then partnered in opening Century 21, moved to ERA Myers Realty, and finally joined Golden North Realty.
There were many moments in Don’s life that were precious to him. These beautiful moments included becoming a grandfather to three amazing boys who would all grow taller than him and whom he loved with all his heart. Without a doubt, he was their absolute greatest fan at their soccer and football games and wrestling matches. He loved dip-net fishing at Chitina best of all (the highlight of summer 2021), being an expert fly-fisherman and reeling in those enormous grayling on the upper Chatanika with Charla, pulling out a loaded fishnet from the Tanana River, numerous hunting and fishing trips, shooting the biggest bull moose of his life on “Don’s Lake,” flying his Taylorcraft which he also rebuilt, blueberry picking every summer, trips to Hawaii with Rita, trips to see relatives back East, visiting dear old friends in Broadmoor Acres and downtown (and heck, all around town!), and watching his elder daughter become “Dr. Zena” this past spring.
Donald led an extremely active social and political life. His hobbies and interests were boundless and ever-growing. In the 50s, Don became an avid skier at Skiland and a member of the Ski Patrol team; because he was more open minded to ideas and theories than most people could ever fathom, he worked closely with the legendary Joe Vogler to establish and develop the Alaskans for Independence Party. Don enjoyed the many family and friends’ dinners and summers at the Tanana Valley State Fair with Mr. Vogler. Don had a flair for the dramatic and loved being on stage with the Fairbanks Drama Association as well as serving on the FDA Board in its early years. Honeybees were a great avocation in his life, as he established up to a dozen hives every year for 40 years. With zest, he eagerly harvested his liquid gold and sold it at the Tanana Valley Farmers’ Market. Gold fever struck Don on and off throughout his life, but the summer mining Ketchum Creek in Central was especially memorable. He never lost his sense of curiosity and interest in doing new things and learning absolutely anything. For instance, during his very last Thanksgiving with the family, he cooked his first turkey ever — a juicy and delicious effort. He joined the Pioneers of Alaska and in 1993 was installed as president of Igloo #4. Of great importance to Don was to give back to his community, which he did through a variety of volunteer activities over the years, including the Fairbanks Community Food Bank where he volunteered until this past summer. Great friends were made through these experiences and groups and many others were bonded over the decades at Tommy’s Elbow Room, the Big I, the Switzerland, and of course the Fouts’ garage. Don was considered a true Alaskan and was an important member of the Fairbanks community.
Donald was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife Rita; his parents, Samuel and Mary Hymes; and his brother, Mark Hymes. Don is survived by his daughter Dr. Zena and daughter Charla Alethea Ann Hymes Rayburn, son-in-law Carl Judson Rayburn, grandsons Prestyn Charles, Henry Samuel and Brooks Hymes, as well as cousins in Philadelphia and Maryland.
A Pioneer memorial service will be held for Don at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, in the Pioneer Hall at Alaskaland (aka Pioneer Park), with a reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Don’s favorite volunteer site, the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.