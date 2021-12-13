WITH PHOTO
George H. Wilson
AKA George from the Gorge
March 9, 1933 – June 16, 2021
Born in Los Angeles to Scottish immigrant parents. Attended schools in the LA school system. Relocated to Bishop, California, in 1951 to work on the Owens Gorge Project. Drafted in 1953 and served U.S. Army's 24th Infantry Division, Regiment 1st Battalion Company D. After being injured in Korea, he was transferred to the 382nd General Hospital in Osaka, Japan, for three months. He was reassigned to transportation corp, serving as an inspector of heavy equipment maintenance and repairs. Separation from active duty in 1955 and returning to Bishop to resume work in construction.
He was married in 1956 and relocated to Lake Tahoe in 1966 working for the California Division of Highways. In 1975, he relocated to Alaska to assist in the construction of trans-Alaska pipeline for Bechtel Corporation as pipeline equipment superintendent. From 1977 to 2010 was employed by several oil field service companies in various capacities.
George is survived by son William "Bob" Wilson of Bishop, California; daughter Georgan Lee Stottlemyre of Sparks, Nevada; granddaughters Heather Wilson and Alisha Libke; and a great-grandson, Kyson Faloncon. George was preceded in death by son Mickel John Wilson. His cremated remains will be interned at the Pioneer Cemetery in Bishop, California. George was a life member of the VFW Post 8988, 24th Infantry Division Association. He was also a Master Gardener of the Tanana Valley and Hospice of the Tanana Valley.
Final resting place is at West Bishop Pioneer Cemetery family plot in Bishop, California. No religious service, only graveside music played. His personal music choices are songs by Frank Sinatra: "My Way" and "Strangers in the Night."
He had several sayings, "You would understand a man's character by his belt buckle" and "The quality of life is far better than the quantity of life."
George leaves a legacy of many friends who will forever be changed by his great character, quality friendship and his contagious smile.
Lee Roy Evans
Lee Roy Evans, 80 years, of Rampart, Alaska, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Dec. 9, 2021. Uncle was born in Tanana on Oct. 19, 1941, to the late Peter and Kitty Evans of Rampart.
Uncle lived a full life and was known for his love of his hometown of Rampart. He lived a subsistence lifestyle of trapping, hunting and gathering wood for winter months. Every day you could see him drive by on his snowmachine or four-wheeler off on another adventure into the woods. One of his favorite pastimes was watching NBA basketball. In his early days he loved to dance. He was a self-educated man who loved to read. Uncle especially loved summer, when he had visitors every day, sharing meals and lots of laughs. Uncle met every boat that landed in Rampart; he was our harbor master. He had the best sense of humor and was quick-witted. His home was open for his family and friends. He was a kind hearted and loving person who always had a smile on his face.
He was employed as an emergency wildland firefighter, a laborer on the trans-Alaska pipeline and an airplane mechanic.
He is survived by his brothers, Peter C. Evans (Rodney, Daphne, Monica), Paul and Linda (Judy, Kristina, Paul Jr., Robert, Ryan, Justin, Marlow), Richard and Carol (Annette); sisters, Jenny Joseph (Gary, Randy, Stewart, Spunky, Bobby, Janice), Judy and Wayne Lopez (Brenda, Chuckie, Paula, Debbie, Ricky) and Toni Mallott (Anthony, Joey, Ben); brother-in-law, Peter Merry (Marjorie, Jeanette, Kathy, Diana); Debbie and Jerry Lasiter; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends throughout Alaska and the Lower 48.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Kitty Evans; grandpa, Charlie Mayo; his sisters, Renee Merry and Elsie Lasiter; wife, Pat Rogers; son, Pias, and grandson; baby brother, Patrick; and brother-in-law, Byron Mallott.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Blanchard Family Funeral Home in Fairbanks. A burial service will follow in Rampart on Friday, Dec. 17, officiated by Anna Frank.