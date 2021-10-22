WITH PHOTO
June Patricia Duncan
June Patricia "Pat" Duncan (Workes), 81, of North Pole, Alaska, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and friend to many. Pat was born May 14, 1940, in Pouce Coupe, British Columbia, to Edith Ferguson. She was adopted and raised by Percy and Marion Dawes, in Chilliwack, British Columbia. She spent the first part of her life in Canada and always spoke of her fond memories growing up. She married Elmer W. Workes in 1958. Pat and Elmer moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1968 where they raised their family of four wonderful children: Jerry, Doug, JoAnn and Loretta.
Pat owned her own house cleaning business which earned her many loyal customers who became lifelong friends. She was hardworking, independent and had a devout love for the Lord. Pat was an avid reader, often reading two to three books a week, and enjoyed studying the Bible with her cup of tea. She was blessed with a wonderful church family at Mountain Movers Church. Prior to Mountain Movers, she attended Born Again Believers In Christ for many years. It was there where she met the love of her life, Rocky Duncan. They spent many years as friends before Rocky asked Pat to marry him. They were married on Sept. 14, 2013. Sadly, their time together was cut short when Rocky passed away on May 28, 2015.
Pat is preceded in death by: Percy and Marion Dawes, Edith Ferguson, former spouse Elmer Workes, and husband Rocky Duncan. She is survived by her four children: Jerry (husband of Kim) Workes of Oregon, Doug (husband of Terri) Workes of Alaska, JoAnn (wife of Kent) Chandler of Washington, and Loretta (wife of Kevin) Murphy of Alaska. She loved her family very much and was an amazing grandmother to many: Jill, Austin, Chloe, Jordan, Chelsey, Connor, Tawny, Taylor, Taran, Tess; as well as great-grandmother to: Morgan, Cameron, Dallas, Maverick, Hudson, Lainey, Easton, Jaxon, Marley, Cameron, Ihly, Rylan, Rhoarik, Thoryn and soon to be born Greyson.
Psalm 91: Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, "He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust." Surely he will save you from the fowler's snare and from the deadly pestilence. He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart. You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day, nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness, nor the plague that destroys at midday. A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you. You will only observe with your eyes and see the punishment of the wicked. If you say, "The Lord is my refuge," and you make the Most High your dwelling, no harm will overtake you, no disaster will come near your tent. For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways; they will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone. You will tread on the lion and the cobra; you will trample the great lion and the serpent. "Because he loves me," says the Lord, "I will rescue him; I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name. He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation."
Mom, we love and miss you so much. We are comforted knowing she is with the Lord.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Westmark Hotel, 813 Noble St., Fairbanks, AK, 99701. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Literacy Council of Alaska or the Fairbanks Rescue Mission.