WITH PHOTO
Marilyn Henry
Marilyn Kay “Kay” (Temple) Henry, 88, passed away peacefully on Oct. 18. She suffered from dementia for eight years but now has a clear mind in heaven. She was born in Flint, Michigan, in 1933.
Kay made a major decision at the age of 8, which changed her entire life. One evening after Kay's mother read a Bible story to her and her siblings, Kay recognized what Jesus Christ had done for her on the cross. She asked Jesus Christ to forgive her sins and guide her life.
Her family moved to Vassar, Michigan, where they attended the First Baptist Church. She grew in her faith as she read her Bible and tried to obey what she read.
She enrolled in Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee, met her husband, David Henry, and was married in 1956. Their life verse is, “For this God is our God for ever and ever: he will be our guide even unto death.” Psalm 48:14. Now Kay has completed the end of that verse.
Dave and Kay joined Wycliffe Bible Translators and drove to Nenana, Alaska, with two small children for an Arctic Training Camp in 1958. In 1959 they moved to Kokrines on the Yukon River. They also served in the villages of Koyukuk, Allakaket and Galena enjoying the Native lifestyle. Kay especially liked having Bible studies with village women and children.
They translated several books of the Bible into Koyukon Athabascan Indian, plus other literature for children and adults. They joined InterAct Ministries and continued working with the same people. In 1986 the Fairbanks Native Bible Church started in their log home.
In 1994 they moved to Khabarovsk, then Yakutsk in northern Siberia, where they worked with the Sakha Native people for 16 years. They helped produce the Sakha Hymnal with 200 songs plus other Christian literature for children and adults in the Sakha language. They moved back to Fairbanks in 2010.
Kay, the oldest of six children, was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Vera Temple, and siblings, Tom Temple, Shirley Spear, Nancy Horwath and Jimmy Temple. She is survived by her sister, Sheryl “Soma” Temple, in Bali, Indonesia.
Kay is also survived by her husband, David Henry; children, Debbie (John) Rathbun, Dan (Linda) Henry, Elizabeth (Andy) Cogan and Stephen (Cheryl) Henry; grandchildren, Danielle, Joshua, Kara, Tim, Suzanna, Melissa, Cheryl, Andrea, Milo, Jonathan, Wesley and Curtis; and great-grandchildren, Abigail, Lydia, Audrina, Alana, Emerson, Ethan, Sarah, Clara, George, Vincent, Evelyn, Noelle, Nyomi, Azyrl, Caleb, Kristen, Abagail, Angelica, Elijah, Adelaide and Solomon.
Kay’s greatest joy would be to see you again in heaven. If you have not asked Jesus Christ to forgive your sins and been received into His family, we invite you to talk to God and do this today. If you would like more information about joining God’s family, call Dave Henry at 907-457-3934.
A funeral service will be held at Community Baptist Church, 2535 Marigold Road, North Pole, Alaska on Saturday, Oct. 23, viewing at 1:30 p.m., service at 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.