At the age of 79, surrounded by family, Herman Schliesing, our beloved father and “Papa” went home to the loving arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Herman was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Herman Carl and Wava Lee (Shearrer) Schliesing. After high school the family moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, in search of a new life and to share in Alaska’s opportunities for prosperity.
I met Herman on a double date with his roommate; he said he had found the bride he came looking for and I had met my prince charming. We were married Sept. 15, 1962, and the Lord blessed us with two beautiful children and 59 years of sharing life together.
In 1975 we purchased a business in Glennallen, Alaska, which came to be known as Service Oil & Gas, and over the years grew the business to several areas across Alaska. This was a dream come true for Herman. He loved his many employees and the Copper River Valley. Herman had a rare work ethic, and I called him my Duracell battery since he never seemed to tire or run out of enthusiasm. His love for people and the inability to ever stay mad were amazing attributes.
Herman worked on track rigs and excitedly prepared all year for the moose hunt that had become a tradition with a unique group of friends and family.
Herman was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and lived to serve any needs of family and friends. The phone rang a lot from many asking for advice in all areas of daily living. He will be greatly missed.
Herman is survived by his wife, Myra; son, Gary, and his wife, Carrie; daughter, Lisa Howard, and her husband, Kirk; grandsons, Michael Auble, Christopher, Herman Taylor, Daniel and Landen Schliesing; granddaughter, Myra Laps, and her husband, Clayton; brother, Everett, and his wife, Sabra; and three great-grandchildren, Hailo, Coast and Piper.
A graveside service will be held at the Glennallen Cemetery on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. followed by a gathering at Glennallen High School. A celebration of life in Glennallen is planned for early Summer.
