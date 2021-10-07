Ida Ross
Ida Ross, 86, of Fairbanks, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Friends Baptist Church, 1465 Lacey St., followed by her burial at Birch Hill Native Cemetery. A full obituary will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Larry Frey
It is with our deepest sorrow that we share Larry Murphy Frey was called suddenly by his Lord and Saviour. He departed Oct. 2, 2021, in Fairbanks, Alaska. He was born Janu. 7, 1959, in Fairbanks, Alaska, just a few days after Alaska made statehood.
He is survived by his mother, Frances E. Frey; siblings, Martin Lee Frey, Bridget Frey Hardy, Victoria Frey Long; and son, Justin Dahlgren. May he rest in peace and rise in glory. Full obituary and service information to follow. Condolences to the family may be made at Banchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
LaNita Halverson
LaNita K. Halverson, 59, of North Pole, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Jeffrey Weber
Jeffrey L. Weber passed from this life to his heavenly home on Sept. 29, 2021. A funeral honoring his life and Saviour Jesus Christ will be held at Bible Baptist Church, 32 Adak Ave., Fairbanks, Alaska, at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Jamie Lyn Lee
Jamie Lyn (O’Roark) Lee, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, May 22, 1970, to Linda (Brant) Dufseth, and James O’Roark.
She is survived by husband, Chris Lee; mother and stepfather, Linda and John Dufseth; father, James O’Roark; her beloved daughters, Mallory and Mariah Hoyle; stepdaughter, Savannah Lee; brother and sister-in-law, Brook and Gwen O’Roark; niece, Allison O’Roark. She also leaves behind countless family members of the O’Roark, Brant and Houpt families in Somerset Pennsylvania, as well as her relatives in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Everyone knew Jamie for her big heart, generous nature and loving spirit. She never missed anyone’s birthday, anniversary or any chance she had to make someone feel special. Her friends and family brought her true happiness. Jamie graduated Saint Stephens High School in ’88 and pursued a career in health care management, where she spent over a decade at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Her pride and joy came from doing anything that involved her girls. Jamie’s greatest achievement in life was being a mother, and she told people that every chance she got. May we all remember the big smile we were once greeted with, the warm hugs she passed out so graciously, and live life in LOVE the same way she did.
Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at Saint Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA, 2259 12th Ave. NE, in Hickory. A visitation with the family will be held at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. in the chapel.