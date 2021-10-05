Larry Frey
Larry M. Frey, 62, of Fairbanks, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Service information will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Ralph L. Watson
Ralph L. Watson, born March 25, 1969, in Anchorage, Alaska, has taken his last adventure, Sept. 23, 2021. In Fairbanks, he is survived by his lifelong partner, Vicki Wallner, and their sons, Kevin Kopf and Aiden Watson. Ralph will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
David Earl Weber
Our amazing, talented, strong and beautiful son, David Earl Weber, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 22, 2021. He died of complications due to Covid.
David was the first-born child of Glen and Kathy Weber, born Oct. 13, 1976, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Right from the start David loved flying with his dad in helicopters throughout Canada. In 1983 David and his family moved to North Pole, Alaska, and had the most wonderful childhood adventures with his siblings and neighborhood friends, running around from dawn to dusk. He learned to operate heavy equipment at a young age and obtained his pilots license at 16 years of age. David graduated from North Pole High School in 1995.
David moved back to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, in January 1996 to start on his commercial helicopter endorsement. However, he got sidetracked into the pipeline and trucking occupations which helped him to purchase his first plane, a 180 on floats, which he flew from Newfoundland, Canada, to Alaska and then back to his doorstep on Baptiste Lake, Alberta. He shared many adventures with family and friends with that floatplane to which everyone still talks about today. If you wanted a ride in an airplane, Dave was going to make sure you got one and share in his love of flying.
David was an avid outdoorsman and his great passion in life was flying. He lived an incredible adventure-filled life flying his airplanes, hunting, bow-hunting, and fishing all over Alaska and Canada. He loved braving the wilderness whether in arctic winter temperatures or the warmth of summer. He was happiest soaring through the sky, out in nature, and sitting around a campfire regaling his family and friends with his amazing storytelling about the extraordinary places he’d been and the wonderful people he met along the way in his travels.
David was quick to help others, was kind and generous with his time, always had a ready smile with a booming laugh. He loved to just come and have a cup of coffee with family and friends and visit. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. We know his grandparents, Albert and Betty Weber and Duane and Loretta Gorder, have opened their arms to welcome him to heaven
David Earl Weber is survived by his parents, Glen and Kathy Weber of North Pole, Alaska; brother, Christopher Weber of Athabasca, Alberta, Canada; sisters, April (Josh) Peterson and Angela (Shawn) Hutwagner of North Pole, Alaska; 14 nieces and nephews in North Pole and Canada that Dave absolutely adored; and many, many uncles, aunts and cousins in Alaska, Canada and the Lower 48.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Northern Lights Free Will Baptist Church, 2365 Richardson Hwy., North Pole, AK. Refreshments will be served after the service.
Christopher Sparks
Christopher Allen Sparks, 28 passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Chris was born to Gary and Lorri Sparks on May 1, 1993, in Fairbanks where he lived until he was a teenager, he then left Fairbanks to live with his dad, Gary, in Valdez. After Chris turned 18, he often traveled back and forth between Valdez and Fairbanks and even though he was currently living in Fairbanks, he still referred to both as home.
Chris lived life as if life itself was an adventure. He loved to travel, go snowmachining, boating, four-wheeling, fishing, doing burnouts and spending time with his family and friends.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandfather, Don Sparks; grandmother, Dana Kiel; and his aunts, Kelly and Jill.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Gary and Carla Sparks of Valdez; his mother, Lorri Sparks of Fairbanks; brothers, Ryan, Justin, Patrick, and Donnie Sparks of Fairbanks; sister, Jessica Justice of Texas; grandfather, Lloyd Kuehl of Fairbanks; grandparents, Al and Darlene Chaffin of Delta Junction; and far too many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends to list.
Chris left this world far too young. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him. Please come join us in celebrating the life of Chris at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at The Event Center, 1288 Sadler Way, Fairbanks.
Arrangements for Chris were handled by Fairbanks Funeral Home.
Edgar Vaughn Fetzer
Edgar Vaughn Fetzer, "Vaughn," 57, of Durango, Colorado, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, while climbing in the mountains of Colorado. An experienced mountaineer, Vaughn was on a solo trip in the Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range when he fell during his descent from Blanca Peak.
Vaughn’s childhood home was Summerville, South Carolina. He attended college in upstate New York and furthered his education in Alaska and Montana. He was a longtime resident of Fairbanks, Alaska, and lived and taught in Napaskiak, Alaska. In 2015 he moved to Durango, Colorado where he resided since.
Vaughn chose to work in service to others, first as a teacher and later as a nurse. Both of these professions gave him freedom to pursue adventure, which he did at every opportunity. His playground was vast, including the mountains of Alaska, the Wind River Range in Wyoming, the Desert Southwest, South America, Mount Everest and many special places in between.
He will be deeply missed and leaves a substantial void for those fortunate to have had him in their lives. There were many sides to Vaughn. Whether engaging in introspective conversation about personal growth, sharing a joke, or chasing outdoor experiences, he gave each of us a friendship that felt singular.
While in Napaskiak, Vaughn adopted his beloved dog, Gaylu. She was an especially important presence in his life, sharing many adventures, including numerous visits to the Wind River Range.
Vaughn was preceded in death by his parents, Lulu and William Fetzer. He is survived by his sister, Estelle Ruddy, of North Charleston, South Carolina and her two children, as well as a great many friends.
A "Gathering in Love for Vaughn Fetzer" will be held at the Durango Dharma Center both in-person and online on Sunday, Oct. 10, from approximately 5-6 p.m. MT (3-4 p.m. AKST). In-person attendance is limited. To attend in person, please register at bit.ly/3BenjMU. To attend online, go to bit.ly/3BenjMU.
A Memorial Kudoboard was started to remember Vaughn. Please feel welcome to contribute remembrances and messages there, www.kudoboard.com/boards/gmFC2mwi.
A celebration of life may be planned in Fairbanks at a later date. Please email celebrate.vaughn.fetzer@gmail.com if you are interested in a Fairbanks gathering to celebrate Vaughn’s life.
Special thanks go out to all of the members of the search and rescue teams who took part in the effort to find Vaughn.
In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity or support the Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue team, www.avsar.us.