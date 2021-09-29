WITH PHOTO
Joan Plummer
Joan Inez Plummer Burleigh Thornton passed away on Sept. 21, 2021, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital of natural causes at the age of 91.
She was born March 20, 1930, in Enterprise, Oregon, to Wendell Morris Burleigh and Ida Jane Hinton Burleigh, being the third generation of Wallowa County growing up on the ranch at Crow Creek and riding her horse to Elk Mountain Elementary, and later attending high school in Enterprise and Flora. Her parents bought the ranch in Bufford Ridge.
Joan married Loren Thornton in 1946, having three children, Burleigh Morris, Vaneen Inez and Aniece Laura Thornton. She later divorced then remarried Robert Plummer in 1964 in California. She moved back and forth from Alaska to Washington but spent most of her years in Alaska, venturing from owning a few different businesses to enjoying her main job at Sam's Sourdough Cafe, serving and hosting to her favorite community of friends over 20 years. She retired in 2010, then devoted her life as a grandmother and great-grandmother, leading by excellent example.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Wendell and Ida Burliegh; sister, Jean McElroy; brothers; Bill Gordon and James Burliegh; and daughters, Vaneen McIntosh and Aniece Brant.
She is survived by devoted son, Burleigh Thornton; granddaughter, Jackqueline Rae, with great-grandkids Jessica and Michael; grandson, Danny, with great-great-granddaughter Freya; granddaughter, Nicole, with great-great-grandson Christopher; grandson, Kenneth Heggstrom; granddaughter, Jamie Price (Bobby) with great-grandkids Devin, Mason and Laniece with great-great-grandkids Brodey and Bama; granddaughter, Wendee Heggum (Dennis), great-grandkids Kaylee, Shawnathan, Danielle and Jasmine; grandson, Jarrme Horn with great-great-grandkids Kylie, Jaylen and Gage;l grandson, Jon Brant (Jennifer), great-great-grandkids Trinity and Tanner; granddaughter, Kimburliegh Bull with great-great-grandsons Chance and Chase; as well as numerous cousins and loved ones.
Joan will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Joan said that her biggest blessing in her life was her family.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Enterprise Cemetery. Rest in peace, Joan Inez Plummer.
"I give thanks to my God every remembrance of you." — Philippians 1:3
Condolences can be sent to the family in care of Jamie Price, 9581 Richardson Hwy., Salcha, AK, 99714.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.