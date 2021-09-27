William E. Sager
William E. “Bill” Sager died on Monday, Sept. 21, 2021, at home peacefully with his family by his side. A full obituary will follow soon.
Linda P. Heath
Lifelong Alaska resident Linda P. Heath, 62, of Fairbanks, was born Nov. 21, 1958, and died Sept. 13, 2021, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital after a battle with cancer. Services are 1 p.m. today, Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Bible Baptist Church, 32 Adak Ave., with burial immediately following at Resurrection Ground Cemetery in North Pole.