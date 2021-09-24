Dale Cropp
Dale Thomas Cropp, 64, spiritually ascended from his home Aug. 3, 2021. A memorial will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at STR Logistics (formerly Big State Logistics), in Fairbanks, Alaska. All who knew him are welcome to attend.
Charles Lind
Charles Albert Lind "Chuck" passed away Sept. 22, 2021, at the age of 83. Chuck is survived by his four children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A Mass will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Saint Nicholas Parish in North Pole. A reception will follow at the church.
Per Chuck in lieu of flowers, he requests that you kindly make a donation to a charity that helps veterans in need.
His final message to all is, "Take care, stay busy and have fun. Bye-Bye!"
Wanda Larson
Longtime Alaska resident Wanda Delores Larson, 72, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her home in Wasilla with family by her side.
Service arrangements are pending and expected to be conducted spring/summer of 2022 per Wanda's wishes.
Wanda was born Aug. 7, 1949 in Dallas, Oregon, to Delores Ann Dickenson and Lloyd Eugene Dickenson. Wanda came to Alaska in 1958 with her mother and siblings, Pamela Joyce Dickenson and Donald Eugene Dickenson.
Wanda graduated from Austin C. Lathrop High School in Fairbanks and studied to be a licensed beautician. She married Dennis (Denney) John Larson in 1968. Wanda and Dennis had three sons, Jon Nathan Larson, Dennis John Larson II and Joey Donnell Larson.
Wanda relocated her sons to Wasilla following the death of her husband and oversaw the construction of a new family home.
Wanda was an Alaska artist and enjoyed painting in oils on canvas and photography. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, sewing, gardening and homemaking. She won several prizes and blue ribbons in many different categories over the years at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer.
Wanda is survived by two of her three sons, Jon Nathan Larson and Joey Donnell Larson; three grandchildren, Dennis John Larson III, Nicole Larson and James Larson; as well as her mother, Delores Connelly, stepfather, Robert Connelly, and siblings Pamela Spencer, Natalie Lazenby, Laurie Lincoln and John Butcher.
Wanda asked that in lieu of flowers everyone make a donation to their favorite charity.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kehls Palmer Mortuary. Interment will be privately held at Valley Memorial Park in Wasilla.
Richard Reid
Richard Dale Reid, 75, of Ester, Alaska, died Sept. 19, 2021, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Inez Reid; his brother, Gene “Shorty” Reid; and, nephew Cody Reid. Survivors include his sister, Joyce Reid of Lenoir, North Carolina; brothers, Stanley and Jeffrey (Angel), both also of Lenoir, and brother Danny (Elizabeth) of Durham, North Carolina; as well as six nephews and nieces, seven grandnephews and grandnieces, and many cousins and friends across the country.
He was born Aug. 29, 1946 in Granite Falls, North Carolina, and graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1964. A decorated veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served with the Seebees (Naval Construction Battalions) in South Vietnam during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he settled in Alaska and participated in the building of the Alaska pipeline Haul Road and many other construction projects across the entire state during a long career as a heavy equipment operator, supervisor and project manager.
Richard greatly enjoyed the outdoors and was an enthusiastic hunter, fisherman, birder and nature photographer. He spent much time bicycling, motorcycling, skiing and boating. In his later years he kept bees and sent the honey to friends and relatives around the country. He was exceptionally fond of dogs and owned many well-trained ones over the years. His very favorite days were those spent hunting grouse and cranberry picking with his dog in the north woods at the height of fall colors. He was a wonderful, intelligent conversationalist and a thoughtful and patient brother, cousin and friend.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family asks that instead of flowers that memorial gifts in Richard's memory be made to the Alaska Fish and Wildlife Conservation Fund or AMOREM (formerly Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care).
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.