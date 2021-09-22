L-20210923obits Sep 22, 2021 Sep 22, 2021 Updated 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roger Stone Roger Michael Stone, 58, of North Pole, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to Blanchard Family Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today's Paper Sourdough Jack ~ Today in History "Let's look back at some of our history together." Looking Back Submit your news & photos Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community. Submit here Photo of the Day Sunset on the Chena “Sunset on the Chena.” Thanks to Frank Yanagi, of Fairbanks, for sending along this shot. Twitter Tweets from https://twitter.com/newsminer/lists/fdnm-tweets Most Popular Articles Images Collections ArticlesNew locations expected to open soon for familiar Fairbanks franchisesInterior model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse brings Indigenous representation to Met Gala, New York Fashion WeekFairbanks sees first snowfall of the season; winter storm could bring heavy amounts to Denali, DeltaAfghan refugees in Alaska: We should not be so quick to judge themCharges filed in fatal hunting trip shootingOfficials arrest 'drug kingpin' who reportedly trafficked narcotics from Mexico to AlaskaWeekend sees five deaths and more than 2,000 new Covid infections in AlaskaNew mental health treatment center to open in FairbanksLower Tanana could become home to a new wood bison herdCovid alert level remains high for Alaska Images CollectionsFall colors of the Dalton Top Jobs GVEA Position Announcement Expeditor GVEA Position Announcement Expeditor Administrative Assistant Fort FCSA is recruiting for short and Interior Regional Housing Authority Defend Bristol Bay Jun 1, 2019 Comments Defend Bristol Bay