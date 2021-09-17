WITH PHOTO & FLAG
Dave Thompson
Veteran truck driver Dave Thompson was called out on his final dispatch on Sept. 2, 2021.
Dave was born on April 10, 1940, to Bessie and Arthur Thompson at Chard Railroad Station in Washington. He spent his youth working on the family farm in Prineville, Oregon, and enjoyed spending his summers working on the Tuthill Ranch in Washington. When he was older, he held a variety of jobs including working at his brother’s boat shop and as a long-haul trucker for assorted companies including the Colt 45 beer company. He served in the U.S. military transporting missiles for the Nike air defense system from 1956 to 1960, then remained in the reserves until discharge in 1964.
Dave left an immeasurable impact on every person he met. He will be remembered as a trustworthy, sensible guy with a sparkle in his eye, hearty laugh and generous, caring heart. He was an extraordinary man who acted like an ordinary one.
Around 1975, Dave’s friends told him he had a job if he moved to Fairbanks. After landing in Fairbanks in -50 weather, his friends fessed up that there was no job. They lied to get him to come up to Alaska. He considered getting an immediate return ticket but then decided to give Fairbanks a chance. Dave started driving trucks due to the booming pipeline industry. He joined Weaver Brothers in 1980 and a cherished career was born driving trucks, including the unforgiving Haul Road. He had a strong work ethic and took passing along his knowledge to new drivers seriously but with humor. In his time with Weaver Brothers he earned the title of No. 1 driver with the North Pole Refinery, which was very well deserved.
After driving for 20 years, Dave became the terminal manager in 2000 until he retired in 2002. Shortly after retirement, he jumped back in his Weaver truck, driving part time and training drivers until 2013.
Dave was a skilled and respected truck driver with the CB handle “Crazy Dave.” That handle personified his fun loving, jolly personality. He was always ready for a good laugh and a fun time. He enjoyed listening to music, especially the good stuff, oldies country. His family will remember singing along together to songs by one of his favorites, Roger Miller. He cherished all of his friendships especially with his fellow truck drivers.
Dave met the love of his life, Mercy, which led to 37 happily married years. Together they built their dream home, enjoyed traveling and hosting family gatherings in Fairbanks and the Philippines. Dave was kind and enjoyed joking with everyone including strangers. His family has fond memories of Dave laughing along with others at his attempts to speak Tagalog and squeezing all the family into tricycles and jeepneys for family adventures in the Philippines.
Dave was a dedicated, protective family man. Once when a major storm made roads impassable, he went hand over hand via a steel cable strung over the Russian River and hitchhiked home. When asked why he would go to such extremes, he replied, “It was Christmas and I had to get home to my kids.” Dave was happiest with family bustling around him. His family holds vast memories of family reunions, skiing and snowmachine trips to Chatanika with burgers and hot cocoa in the lodge and summer road trips in his Weaver truck with carrot cake stops at Fast Eddies.
One of his greatest gifts was spending time developing close-knit relationships with his children. The closeness they shared will be a lasting legacy to his devotion to his family. Dave’s influence lives on in his children’s sense of humor, strong work ethic, honesty, generosity and sense of family.
Left to remember him is wife, Mercy; children, Keith (Diane) Thompson, Rick (Gena) Thompson, Kris Thompson and Shellie (Jeremiah) LeVeck; grandchildren, Nicole Thompson, Dylan Thompson, Jaxson LeVeck; great-grandchildren, Elena and Amara; sister, Sue (Ben) Charles; brothers, Art (Wendy) Thompson and Sid (Pauline) Thompson; and numerous other family and friends around the U.S. and Philippines.
Preceding him are his mother, Bessie, and father, Arthur.
We would like to thank Weaver Brothers for their incredible friendship and support throughout the years. We are extremely grateful to be part of the Weaver Brothers extended family. We also want to graciously thank the VA for all their care and support. This allowed Dave to remain living at home which was his deepest desire.
Due to Covid, there will be a small service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has created a fundraiser with the MSA Coalition support.multiplesystematrophy.org/fundraiser/3456945 in Dave’s memory. This agency conducts research in an effort to find a cure for the insidious disease which stole Dave away from us way too soon.
Hammer down, Crazy Dave. Over and out.
James Martin
James Edward Martin was born Feb. 26, 1968, in Edmonds, Washington. He graduated from Edmonds High School in 1986 and went on to serve a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Oakland, California. He returned from that full-time calling where he would continue being a missionary throughout his life.
After his mission he worked for Food Giant in Seattle, Washington, in the produce department. It was there that he met his beloved wife, Sheena Pepiot. James and Sheena were married in a civil ceremony in Edmonds, Washington, on July 19, 1991. Always up for an adventure the couple decided to move to Barrow, Alaska, on Dec. 31, 1992. There, James found his career in law enforcement for the North Slope Borough Corrections Department alongside his longtime friend, John Tidwell.
During this time James also baptized his wife and was sealed for time and all eternity to his spouse in the Seattle Temple on March 31, 1995, just after the Tidwell family, with most of the Barrow branch in attendance. In the interest of starting a family, James moved with his wife to Fairbanks, Alaska, in June 1999. He started working for the Fairbanks Correctional Center/State of Alaska and would later be promoted to a sergeant, serving his community in that capacity for many years. James made a positive impact on his coworkers and inmates during his 27 years of service. Many co-workers and inmates considered him a friend and father figure in their lives.
James moved his family to Salcha in March 2005. Salcha was home. He loved the community and was grateful to raise his family bordering the Tidwell’s property where his children flourished. During this time he served as a Scout Master and helped many young men become Eagle Scouts. He was known for loving his family and the gospel above all else, and would spend all his days giving his family adventures that would last a lifetime. James served people tirelessly in his community, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his career.
He will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, teasing nature, strength, kindness and powerful testimony of the Lord Jesus Christ. He was and still is a loving father, devoted friend and faithful servant of the Lord.
James was preceded in death by his father, James Martin, and his brother, Mitch.
James is survived by his wife, Sheena; his children, Dakota Loveless (Ryan), Jaden, Gabrielle and Jameson; his mother, Judith; his stepmother, Darlene; his mother-in-law, Mary Jo Goettle (Jack); his siblings, Mike, David, Melisa, Tera Naslund, Terena Himpel (Roger), Guy Caldwell (Mandi), Teddi Castle, Todd Caldwell (Ada), Kelli Erickson (Brad), Joseph Pepiot, Lee Ann Pepiot; his uncle, John Smith (Dawn); the entire extended Tidwell family; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 25, 2021, in the North Pole Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 331 E. 8th Ave.
Dennis Christensen
Dennis Ray Christensen passed away Sept. 13, 2021, in Kalispell, Montana, after complications due to long-term diabetes.
Dennis was born to Kenneth and Mae Christensen on Feb. 21, 1958, in Whitefish, Montana, and was baptized at Calvary Lutheran Church in Kalispell. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family, and woodworking. He grew up in Kalispell, and after graduating from Flathead High School in 1976, he ventured north to Alaska and worked at various jobs at fish canneries and auto shops around Alaska.
He joined the U.S. Marines in 1978 and proudly served on Okinawa Island. He was a rifle marksman and received a good conduct medal during his service.
After being honorably discharged from the Marines, Dennis worked in the oilfield at Prudhoe Bay and also the oil terminal at Valdez, Alaska, as an industrial X-ray technician and mechanical inspector. Both were jobs which he loved and that he reflected upon as the best years of his working life. He loved to reminisce about the people and situations he encountered during those years in the Arctic and could tell stories about it for hours. He held other jobs throughout his lifetime, but those were the most rewarding for him.
He returned to the Flathead Valley in 2019 and resided at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls. He was grateful to all the family and friends who came to visit him while there, especially his childhood friend, Lori.
He is survived by his son, Douglas Christensen (Lauren) of Washington; daughter, Heidi Scott (Karl) of Idaho; and grandchildren, Chris, Esme and Kaylani. He is also survived by his sister, Tammy Phillips (John) of Montana; and nieces, Kristina Thomas, Melissa Coghill, Cynthia Martin and their families. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins around Montana and beyond.
He was predeceased by his girlfriend, Renita Ablott; parents, Kenneth and Mae Christensen; nephew, Kevin Krause; grandparents, Walter and Mary Christensen; and grandparents, Olaf and Julia Erickson.
Services will be at Buffalo Hill Funeral Home in Kalispell on Sept. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m., with a reception following the service. He will be laid to rest near his parents at Birch Hill Cemetery in Fairbanks, Alaska, at a later date.
Beth Butcher
Linda Beth Butcher passed away unexpectedly after an intestinal blockage on Sept. 10, 2021, in Fairbanks, Alaska. Beth was born Sept. 24, 1941 in Jacksonville, Florida. Beth enjoyed living in Fairbanks for the last 15 years. She dearly loved the beauty of Alaska and especially cherished visits to Denali National Park.
Beth filled her days helping others. Over her years here she volunteered at several agencies in Fairbanks. Beth was happy, content and felt blessed to be with family and for the experiences she had.
From a young age, Linda Beth had a contemplative understanding of the nature of God — a source experienced in the midst of unknowing. This gentle presence brought her peace while enduring many illnesses and challenges. She persisted in expressing love for her family and friends, and to those she served as an RN. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by love of her life, Geoffrey Butcher; sons, Mark Butcher of Fairbanks and J. Laurence Butcher of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, Luke, John, Kate, Lauren, Christine and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Roslynn, Wallace, Harold, Adelaide, Teddy, Katie, Finn and Maggie.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Alice Whelan, and her sister, Sherry Levin.
A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Dustin Lenz, will be broadcast on Zoom on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. (Alaska Daylight Savings Time). Use this link for the service, bit.ly/3lEDJI0. The link can also be found on the Christ Lutheran Church, Fairbanks, AK, website (meeting ID: 996 903 5845, password: allwelcome).
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to ELCA World Hunger. Donations can be made directly to ELCA World Hunger or sent to Christ Lutheran Church, 1798 Iniakuk Ave., Fairbanks, AK, 99709. Please designate as a memorial for Beth Butcher. Blanchard Family Funeral Home is providing services.