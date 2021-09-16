WITH PHOTO
Scott Tanner
Fairbanks resident John “Scott” Tanner, Sr., 47, died Sept. 13, 2021, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital from Covid-19.
Scott was born in Tanana, Alaska, on June 18, 1974, to Mike and Maudry Tanner. Scott and his siblings — Kim, Kurt and Patrick — were raised in Galena, Fairbanks and Seward. He graduated from Seward High School in 1993 and attended Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, and the Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
After returning to Fairbanks, Scott met his first wife, Julia, and together they had three sons, Carl, Flynt and Kade. They lived in Fairbanks, Galena, and later Seward, where both Scott and Julia attended AVTEC. They later divorced.
In 2006, Scott married Faye and he became a stepfather to Faye’s two children, Georgia and Silas. Scott and Faye welcomed their son, John Scott Tanner, Jr., and together they raised their six children in Tanacross — his, hers and theirs.
For the past several years, Scott resided in Fairbanks with his girlfriend, Rachel. Scott was a humorous and kind person; he enjoyed making people laugh and especially enjoyed spending time with Rachel.
Scott is survived by his girlfriend, Rachel Titus; children, Carl Sweetsir, Flynt Tanner, Kade Tanner, John Tanner, Jr., Georgia John and Silas Arnold; grandchild, Eben; parents, Mike and Maudry Tanner of Fairbanks; siblings, Kim (Marty) Radman of Naperville, Illinois, and Patrick (Sheena) Tanner of Fairbanks; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles; and lots of friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kurt Tanner; grandparents, Edward and Laura Pitka of Galena, Alaska, and Jack and June Tanner of Walnut Creek, California; uncles, Tim Tanner, Stanley Huntington and Alan Evans; aunt, Peggi Tanner; and cousins, Daniel Huntington and Mike Evans.
A visitation and service is scheduled for noon Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home in Fairbanks, 415 Illinois St. Immediately following the service, burial will take place at Birch Hill Cemetery. During this time of Covid-19, the funeral home requires that all present wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Thank you to everyone who has reached out to our family; the abundance of support has been comforting during this time of grief and healing.