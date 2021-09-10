Joseph Fields
Joseph Fields, 75, of Fairbanks, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
A rosary will be held at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 1300 Peger Road in Fairbanks, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, with Mass to be held at noon. The burial service will be at Northern Lights Cemetery directly after Mass, followed by a reception to honor Joe in the Binkley Room at Pikes Waterfront Lodge, 1850 Hoselton Road.
Frank Soos
1950-2021
“I can’t go on. I’ll go on.” Samuel Beckett’s words were a guidepost for Frank Soos, whose life suddenly and tragically ended on Aug. 20, 2021, after a cycling accident. Like Beckett, Frank’s life mission was to explore his restless mind to make sense of our ordinary lives.
The accident occurred near Corea, Maine, where he and his beloved wife, Margo Klass, have spent a portion of each summer.
Frank was a writer. Words were his medium. He used them to craft elegant and exacting sentences in essays, short stories and poems. His southern voice from the coal mining corner of southwestern Virginia comes through in language and stories that often refer to his hometown of Pocahontas, Virginia. There, his parents ran a grocery store where Frank and his brother, Tom, learned the value of community and hard work. Their mom, called Chief, was a no-nonsense parent whose admonitions and expectations became touchstones for life’s lessons learned in Frank’s writings. With his dad, Frank loved to follow sports — players, teams and especially coaches. We readers come to know these loving parents through Frank’s stories and essays.
Frank kept his favorite boyhood books, "The Iliad" and "The Odyssey," close at hand. He understood those texts to be about how a boy becomes a man, a conviction at the heart of "The Team We Got," a collection of unpublished essays centered on his high school basketball team.
Frank’s first book, "Early Yet" (1998), was closely followed by "Unified Field Theory" (also 1998), winner of the Flannery O’Connor Award. Others include "Bamboo Fly Rod Suite" (1999) and "Unpleasantries: Considerations of Difficult Questions" (2016).
Frank dearly loved his brother, Tom, also known as Moose, who lives in Cornelius, North Carolina, with his wife, Anna Rice. Frank began their regular Sunday night phone calls with “What’s up at the Mooseland?,” a signal that ramblings about bikes, bike parts and bike rides would follow. Both brothers attended Davidson College. There, doors to the world opened for Frank. Mentors became friends, often quoted in conversations, and they remained in touch over the years.
His devotion extended to Margo’s children and their families, Wil Klass, and his son, Quinlan, of Amherst, Massachussets, and Dan and Ingrid Torinus and their daughter, Molly, of Middleton, Wisconsin.
Frank was Bachi to the grandchildren whom he lovingly enveloped into his creative life: Poems celebrated young Quin’s birthdays and conversations engaged Molly’s love of writing.
Frank was a consummate educator. He came to Alaska in 1986 to join the University of Alaska Fairbanks English Department, a move he described as his great fortune. There he flourished among a community of colleagues and a generation of students whom he mentored well beyond his retirement from UAF in 2004. Among his greatest joys was to see the work of his mentees out in the world for others to read. As Alaska State Writer, 2014-2016, Frank promoted this richly talented generation of Alaskan writers, among them dear friends Sherry Simpson and Eva Saulitis, both now deceased.
In recent years he loved to teach OLLI classes, each focusing on stories by a selected author. In a roomful of eager adult readers, Frank began each class with a simple “So what do we think?” opening a floodgate of animated exchanges which touched on history, politics and related writers as well as the stories themselves.
Almost without fail Frank’s daily routine included skiing or cycling, depending on the season. He was proud to be a primordial member of SCUM (Sugai’s Class of Unteachable Men), a brotherhood of skiers led by dear friend Susan Sugai. Other group endeavors followed, including a weekly pole-walking group who celebrated reaching the top of Ester Dome with drinks and ginger snaps. Athletics formed a nucleus around which friendships flourished. Retelling stories of past adventures with dear friends Dave Musgrave, Sam Bishop and many others became larger than life. They were the building blocks of Frank’s having become thoroughly Alaskan in mind and heart.
Aesthetically, Frank constantly sought to “advance the problem,” a mysterious process integral to the way he worked. Frank noted, almost surreptitiously, fleeting ideas, words, references, even quotes of overheard conversations in a little black notebook, a constant companion. Important to the process were conversations with close friends. Weekly lunches with Kes Woodward, a fellow Davidson graduate, were sacrosanct. They shared a deep and profound friendship as well as published collaborations such as "Under Northern Lights" (2000). Poet and UAF colleague Peggy Shumaker is both dear friend and editor of the soon-to-be-published collection of stories, "The Getting Place." Together, she and Frank instituted Dead Writers, an often hilarious event sponsored by the English Department that brought past writers back to life with impersonations, costumes and readings. It’s still an annual event.
Frank’s distinctive voice was frequently heard on "Northern Soundings" with close friend and interviewer Robert Hannon in probing discussions of books Frank happened to be reading. People often approached him in public spaces, especially airports, surprised to realize his gentle radio voice belonged to his tall, lanky self.
Sharing Frank’s creative vocation was his beloved wife, Margo Klass. Their aesthetic collaboration began when they met at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts in 2002 and resulted in their first exhibition together in Washington, DC, in 2004. There, Frank’s prose poems responded to Margo’s box constructions, combining words and images in a way that fed their artistic partnership throughout their 17 year marriage. "Double Moon: Constructions and Conversations" (2009) illustrates their early work together, as does "Contemporary Icons and Reliquaries" (2008), an artist book featuring poignant and quirky texts. Their most recent, "Beaver Creek," an artist book construction, combines images and texts inspired by a joint BLM Artist-in-Residency celebrating the Federal Wild and Scenic River Act.
Among treasured values shared with Margo was the necessity of solitude, practiced in both separate and common creative spaces. Their daily life was one of rituals — tea time, gathering for three meals a day, discussing ideas and projects, and travel. Their last trip in their Adventure Wagon, a 1998 camper van, along the Denali Highway, was glorious.
Memorials for Frank will take place in Fairbanks in the coming months and in Corea, Maine, next summer.
The Frank Soos Creative Writing Scholarship has been established to honor Frank’s legacy of helping UAF undergraduate and graduate writers. Memorial contributions may be mailed to UAFoundation, Box 755080, Fairbanks, AK 99775, or made at http://engage.alaska.edu with the memorandum "Frank Soos Creative Writing Scholarship."
Walt Gelinas
Walter Henry Gelinas, born July 14, 1935, passed away Sept. 6, 2021, with family members present. Walt was born in Somerville, Massachusetts, and was the youngest of three boys. Due to the untimely death of his father, he began supporting his mother by working nights while attending high school.
He graduated from Arlington High School in 1953 and soon joined the United States Air Force. He served from 1954 to 1974, in New York, Colorado, Puerto Rico, Washington, South Dakota, North Dakota, Panama and Alaska. Half of his career he served in the Strategic Air Command. His time fixing aircraft for the air commandos was a source of numerous stories. Retiring as a technical sergeant of material control and scheduling in North Dakota, he signed out of the Air Force in 1974. He and his family began the drive up the Alaska-Canadian Highway toward the piece of land he had purchased, sight-unseen, in North Pole, Alaska.
After military retirement, Walt worked for the Alaska Railroad for 11 years in Fairbanks as a diesel mechanic and foreman. He was hired at the local school bus company, where he started out as a driver and worked his way up to assistant manager in four years. All the while he was studying to become an ordained deacon in the Catholic Church and volunteering with the Alaska State Defense Force. He delighted in being the engineer of the park train at Alaskaland for one summer. He served as the assistant manager for the Fairbanks Food Bank. After years of study and preparation, Walt was ordained at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in November 1988. As a deacon, he faithfully served the Fairbanks and surrounding areas, including Manley Hot Springs and Eielson Air Force Base, until his retirement in 2015. He continued to serve with the Alaska State Defense Force culminating in his assignment as the Fairbanks Battalion Chaplain at the rank of major. As a defense force member, he supported veteran stand down days, search and rescue efforts, assisted several Native villagers in completing subsistence support claims paperwork, and manned a security checkpoint at E.L. Patton Bridge on the Yukon River after Sept. 11, 2001.
He received a diploma in advanced wildlife management from the North American School of Conservation in 1974. Walt worked doggedly on his college education over a 20-year period. Eventually, he applied to the University of the State of New York to have his credits applied toward a degree. He was awarded an associate degree in 1986. He continued taking courses in religion and chaplaincy with Griggs University, Saint Louis University, the University of Notre Dame, and the State Guard Association of the United States National Chaplains Staff College.
Although a lifelong learner, he did not enjoy school. Walt enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, but mostly the journey of getting to the campsite. He delighted in telling stories. He traveled on several Caribbean cruises and to the Holy Land twice, sharing his adventure with others upon his return through storytelling and pictures. He liked reading historical nonfiction and western books. He loved fixing and building things. He built the family home on Laurance Road, drilling the well by hand. Applying his mechanical skills to automobiles, houses, and facilities like the church buildings and his workplaces, he was a do-it-yourselfer and improver. He spent countless hours fixing his boat and his tractor. He also had an uncanny knack for finding things at a great price when he needed or wanted it, whether it was a camper, a trailer, or a refrigerator.
Walt is survived by his ex-wife, Isabel; his four children, Joseph (Tyra) Gelinas in Alaska, Kay “Linda” (Charles) Emerson in Virginia, Alicia (Julieanne) Quigley in Oregon, and William (Phanh) Gelinas in Hawaii; and grandchildren, Michael, Katrina, Sawyer, Charles, Karen, Jacquelyn, Annette, Marisol, Andie, Emmett and Zane; and great-grandchildren, Joey and Addie; and several nieces and nephews in the Lower 48. Walt was preceded in death by his father, George; mother, Ethel; brothers, George and John; and three sisters who died at birth.
A funeral Mass will take place at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in North Pole. A reception will follow the Mass in the parish hall. Walt will be interred with military honors at Northern Lights Memorial Park in Fairbanks on Thursday, Sept. 16. at 10 am. Arrangements are by Chapel of Chimes.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of choice.
Frankie Jean Jones
Frankie Jean Jones, 79, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, was born to Lottie and James H. Thomas on Feb. 5, 1942, in Wilmot, Arkansas. On Sept. 1, 2021, Frankie transitioned quietly, in her home in Lehigh Acres, Florida, to never again suffer pain or strife, but to be in perfect peace and everlasting joy.
Frankie spent most of her early years in Chicago, Illinois, where she attended Chicago Vocational High School. Following her graduation, she moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Daughter Sandra Dense Murdock-Saddler, whom she loved dearly, was born from her union with Alfred Murdock. In addition to her employment with the Northstar Re-entry Program and Presbyterian Hospitality House, she held various others jobs caring for the disabled or elderly. Her most rewarding work was with children and youth. She provided a safety net for many foster children who fondly called her "Grandma" or "Auntie Frankie."
Frankie was devoted member of St. James AME Zion Church under the guidance of the late Rev. Charles Brown and his wife, Rev. Shellie Brown, where she taught Sunday school. She was a member of the Eastern Star and served as president of the Martin Luther King Holiday Committee, where she worked tirelessly on the scholarship fund. Frankie enjoyed reading, dressing fashionably, spending time with family and friends, and taking frequent trips with her husband, Charles. She was quite a fishing enthusiast and derived great joy in cooking and sharing her catch of the day with friends who frequently stopped by to play cards or to exchange stories about "the good old days" in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Frankie's love for family was uncompromising. She will be forever remembered for her kind, loving and generous heart. She will be dearly missed. Memories will be cherished by loving husband, Charles, of Lehigh Acres, Florida; loving daughter, Sandra (Jesse) Saddler of Phoenix, Arizona; devoted great-granddaughter (whom she raised), Ashley Simmons of Fairbanks, Alaska; grandsons, Charles (Angela) Simmons of Anchorage, Alaska, Sellano (Shameka) Simmons of Washington, DC, Joseph (Jennifer) Simmons of Lehigh Acres, Florida, and Michah Saddler of Phoenix, Arizona; longtime "sister friend" Leona McDaniels of Fairbanks, Alaska; beloved "brother" Charles LeVeige of Lakewood, Washington; and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 2701 Lee Blvd., in Lehigh Acres, FL, 33971
Linda R. Miller
Our mother got her passport to Heaven stamped on July 20, 2021. Linda Marcia Reeves Miller was born Sept. 11, 1940, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and died in Anchorage after a brief illness. For what would have been the weekend celebrating her 81st birthday, we instead honor her here.
Mom was raised in Linden, New Jersey, by parents Anne Sonia Svoboda Reeves and Frank Reeves, the eldest of three girls (sisters, Sandra [d. 2004] and Marina [d. 2012]). After graduating from Linden High School in 1957, she began civil service at the U.S. Army Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton, New Jersey, enduring the long bus ride from Linden. By the early 60s, she eliminated her commute by moving into New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen to share a two-bedroom apartment with five other girls, all of whom worked in the burgeoning passenger airlines industry. Mom worked on Fifth Avenue as a ticketing agent in the Braniff Airlines Manhattan office — can you imagine how glamorous?
Just as today, travel perks existed for Braniff employees, and Mom traveled with her roommates to such exotic locations as Peru, Brazil, the Netherlands ... but to none more exotic than Fairbanks, Alaska, where she landed in 1964. It was on that fateful trip that Mom met Dad, Vernon Frank Miller (d. 2004), at the Boatel on the Chena River, dancing away the nights until she returned to New York a few days later. They pen-palled, and Mom returned to Fairbanks in 1966 to marry Dad in August and make their home on Harriet Avenue in Lemeta.
Bouncing Baby Bruce arrived in May 1967, as did the historic flood in August — what a way to celebrate anniversary No. 1! In fact, Mom had to be rescued by canoe in Lemeta, forced to make a difficult decision: pass to the helm a prized bottle of rare Scotch or Baby Bruce. Fortunately, the Scotch, and not Bruce, fell into the flood waters. It was around this time that Mom and Dad bought their 40 acres atop then-Sky Lane Drive and saved up their money to build their home. The family began life in their brand-new house on now-Skyline Drive with a new baby, Marina, who came along in October 1973. Tragedy struck when that house burned to the ground in 1975 and all relocated back into town, awaiting the rebuild, which welcomed back the Miller family in 1977.
During these decades, Mom set out to advance herself as well as become part of the community. She became an avid volunteer at the Farthest North Girl Scouts Council, impacting and empowering young girls in Fairbanks. Mom was also very active in swimming, youth hockey, youth soccer teams and junior skiing, only after ensuring both Bruce and Marina were in the pool by 6 months old, kicking balls as soon as they could walk, on skis by age 2 and on skates by age 4. And perhaps most important, after nearly 20 years of night and Saturday classes at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Mom earned and was awarded her BA in geography in 1985 and her BA in elementary education in 1986. She taught by example to us kids that no dream becomes reality without time, diligence and perseverance.
In 1988, Mom launched her public school teaching career in Gallup, New Mexico, where she began teaching kindergarten and then sixth grade. Just like the geese, Mom made her migratory drive every May from Gallup back to Fairbanks to plant her amazing garden and returned South every August ... until 2007, when she retired and returned fulltime to Skyline Drive. In the decades since, she rekindled her love for the pool and became an Alaska Senior Olympian, earning golds and silvers in the backstroke. Probably the pinnacle of her retirement was time spent at the hospice greenhouse, where she would patiently wait out winter to be amongst the first there to volunteer, spending hours developing seeds to plants. She also wintered many orphaned plants at home in her South windows so they’d be ready for the annual sale; she would always brim with pride when she reported the plant sale earnings. She worked tirelessly to help that community.
Our Mother was feisty, devoted, outrageously well-read, incredibly funny and insanely proud of her kids ... of both the ones she bore and the ones she influenced through her teaching. She insisted we know about the arts, the sciences, about culture and humanity. She insisted we behave justly and fairly, balanced in view. She insisted we respect and care deeply for animals. She insisted we be self-sufficient and appreciative. We are lucky she was our Mom.
Son Bruce (Janna), daughter Marina (Rob), nephew Tye and nieces Gayle, Stacey and Meredith, and many special friends, will always cherish the memory of this pioneering woman. God speed, Mom.