Beulah Hoth
Beulah Hoth, beloved mother, grandmother and co-pastor of Born Again Believers Church, went to be with her family in Heaven on Sept. 7, 2021. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
Pat Turner
Pat Turner (Feb. 7, 1929) came to Fairbanks in 1966 with two children and a 10-day-old baby on the promise that we would only stay a year. She loved to tell that story — that every year was her last. On Sept. 3, 2021, her stay in Fairbanks ended as she passed on, joining all the saints who have gone before.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be held in the summer of 2022 at Georgeson Botanical Garden among the flowers she loved to grow each year. An announcement will appear in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner in June 2022.
Joseph Fields
Joseph Fields, 75, of Fairbanks, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A full obituary and service information will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Shelia Henderson
Shelia Marie Henderson passed away while staying with her sister, Corrie Erskine, in Marshfield, Missouri, at the age of 58, on July 19, 2021. Shelia was born Dec. 9, 1962, in Mt. Shasta, California, to Ray and Patricia (Borba) Hickman. She fought a courageous battle with cancer and was treated in Seattle where her sister, Corrie, nephew, Mark Barlow, and daughter, Ashley Holt, had come to support her. She then went to stay with her sister in Missouri to receive more treatment but lost the battle after several months. Corrie and Shelia had not seen each other for several years. They really enjoyed their time together with Corrie’s family and had many laughs and good times even though she was very sick.
Shelia traveled to North Pole, Alaska, over the Alcan Highway with her Uncle Frank and Aunt Evelyn Borba in April 1979 to visit. She decided to remain in Alaska and finish high school. She graduated from North Pole High school in 1982. Shelia worked at Key Bank in North Pole after graduation.
She met Greg Henderson, who was in the Air Force, and they were married in November 1983. The Hendersons left Alaska for Mt. Shasta, Californiak, in 1987 where they lived until 1995 when they moved to Alabama, where Shelia worked as a bank teller then a bank loan officer for several years. In 2007, the family returned to North Pole, Alaska.
For several years Shelia worked as the cook for Rainbows End Children’s Center in North Pole, and in 2015 she also started part time for Safeway in North Pole. When she became a permanent employee, she only worked for the produce department at Safeway until she became sick in December 2020.
Shelia loved to cook, bake cookies, pies, can vegetables, create huge latch-hook hangings and work jigsaw puzzles. She loved to help with family dinners; her fried chicken and potato salad were a favorite. She is missed greatly by all family and friends.
Shelia is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Henderson of Alabama and Ashley (James) Holt of Spokane, Washington; sister, Corrie Erskine, Marshfield, Missouri,; grandchildren, Richard, Tahlia and Shamia; Uncle Frank and Aunt Evelyn Borba of North Pole, Alaska; niece, Desiree Hill; nephews, Mark and Chad Barlow of Missouri; cousins, Bonnie and Robert (Linore) Borba in Alaska, Frank Borba Jr. in Arizona, and several cousins in California.
No services are planned. Cremation was entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc in Marshfield, Missouri.