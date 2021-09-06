WITH PHOTO
Rose Lakin
Rose Steward Vaught Lakin, born March 19, 1938, finally “fell off her perch” on D-Day, June 6, 2021.
Born in Liverpool, England, she survived the WWII blitz bombings and was among the groups of children boarded off to Welsh Wales with her brother, Albert. She said they didn’t realize how bad they had it because they grew up in a home filled with love.
She went to work right out of secondary school at age 15 at Littlewoods. She worked there until she married her first husband, Darrel Vaught. The Air Force brought them to the U.S. to California first in 1958 and then finally to Montana in 1964. She met her second husband, Woody Lakin, there and they moved to New York where she worked until they divorced. She and Natalie moved back to Cutbank, Montana, where she said she spent the happiest days of her life on the McAlpine Ranch.
In 1994 with the imminent arrival of her first great-grandchild, she moved to Fairbanks where she worked and graced the Interior with her presence for the next 27 years.
Rose, Mom, Grandma Rose or Gran — as most knew her — believed in hard work and was a no excuses kind of woman. She was fiery, quick witted and sassy as hell. You never had to guess what she was thinking, as she’d tell you. She loved her family, dolphins, roses, John Wayne movies, Cadbury chocolate, a good mystery book, jazz music and a good cuppa tea. When asked how she’d want to be remembered she said, “I want everyone to know how very much I loved my family.”
She will be sadly missed by her children, Susan Vaught Larson (Randy), Marie Vaught Franich (John), Daryl Vaught (Heidi) and Natalie Lakin Chamberlain (Kyle); her sister, Jackie Young, and husband, Jeff, and their children Steven, Vickie and Kellie; nieces, Rose, Pauline, Carol, Tina and Rachel; nephew, Scott Alcock; family in England, Pam, Martin, Pat, Roy, Bun, Alan and numerous cousins; Shirley in Las Vegas and her BFF, Diane Soper; grandchildren, Chas Wardle, Kelly Keays (Nathan), Heather Brown Aragon (Garrett) and Michael Niese; numerous great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and too many good friends to name.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Jack Steward; mum, Ada Brown Steward; brother, Albert; sister, Rita; grandson, Darrel (Jamie) Wardle; and great-grandson, Anthony Wardle.