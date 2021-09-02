Dave Klein
The family of Dave Klein would like to invite you to a memorial gathering at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 20201, at the Rotary Pavilion at Georgeson Botanical Garden (GBG) at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks. We hope you will come to listen, remember and share stories about Dave with family, friends and colleagues. We plan to have Zoom capabilities for those not able to attend this outdoor gathering in person. Please contact Martin Klein at martinalanklein@gmail.com for those details.
Jerry William Carter
Jerry (Papa) Carter, a lifelong resident of Alaska, passed away Aug. 27, 2019, at age 81. There will be a celebration of life for Jerry at 4 p.m. Sept. 11, 2021, at Carpenters Union Local 1234, 25 Timberland Drive, in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Jerry was born Aug. 21, 1938, in Florida to Leroy and Mina Carter. Jerry moved to Alaska with his wife, Judy, and children in 1962. Jerry homesteaded in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Gilmore trail for many years. He was part of the local carpenters union until he retired. Jerry was a jack of all trades and could make or do anything. Jerry made is own gold jewelry for many years. Jerry loved to make people laugh, tell jokes and was a great storyteller. Jerry was a hardworking, loving, caring, funny, dedicated, smart man. One of Jerry’s famous quotes was, “You are what you choose to be and you can be anything you want to be.” Jerry enjoyed fishing, boating and all outdoor recreation but especially he loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sondra; brother, Mike Lebert (Kim); children, Perry Carter (Jeanne), Pamela Bonnett (Tim)and Patti Carter; 13 grandchildren, Calista Ross, Josh Wood, Ashley Mattingley, Jasmine Felthauser, Brandie Bullman, Chris Carter, Mike Carter, Cameron Carter, Jennica Bancroft, Austin Rivard, Arthur Rivard, Leah Rivard and William Rivard; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Mina; Elder Lebert; his wife of 25 years, Judy; and his brother, Larry Carter.
Jerry was very loved and will be greatly missed by many.
The celebration of life is 4 p.m. Sept. 11, 2021, at Carpenters Union Local 1234, 25 Timberland Drive, in Fairbanks. Come and join Jerry’s family and share stories of our beloved Papa.
Jacqueline Meeker
Jacqueline Sue Meeker (Kadet) died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Aug. 31, 2021, at Evergreen Hospice. Jacki was born July 29, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Elwood Meeker; her parents, Henry and Pearl Kadet; her brother, Harold; and her stepson, Sean.
Jacki was a registered nurse specializing in labor and delivery, pre-op and teaching childbirth classes. She started her career in Arizona in Sedona and Phoenix at Good Samaritan Hospital where she met her husband Ken and where they started their family with the addition of Arthur. They then moved to Alaska, and Jacki worked in the labor and delivery unit delivering generations of Alaskans at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Jacki loved traveling and never met a stranger. She will be remembered for her kindness and genuine love of people. She loved gardening in the land of the midnight sun, the ocean, cuddling with her animals, reading, cooking, quilting, and writing. After moving to Albany, Oregon, Jacki has been actively involved in her community including the Albany Senior Center.
Jacki leaves behind her heartbroken son, Arthur, and daughter-in-law, Chrystal; stepchildren, Sylvia and Michelle; grandchildren, Stephen, Mariah, Justin, Destinee, Holden, Parker, Jackson, Dustin, Michelle, Stephanie and Julia; great-grandchildren, Richard and Cooper; and her service dog, Simcha.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Rose Lakin
Rose Steward Vaught Lakin, born March 19, 1938, finally "fell off her perch" on D-Day, June 6, 2021.
Born in Liverpool, England, she survived the WWII blitz bombings and was among the groups of children boarded off to Welsh Wales with her brother, Albert. She said they didn't realize how bad they had it because they grew up in a home filled with love.
She went to work right out of secondary school at age 15 at Littlewoods. She worked there until she married her first husband, Darrel Vaught. The Air Force brought them to the U.S. to California first in 1958 and then finally to Montana in 1964. She met her second husband, Woody Lakin, there and they moved to New York where she worked until they divorced. She and Natalie moved back to Cutbank, Montana, where she said she spent the happiest days of her life on the McAlpine Ranch.
In 1994 with the imminent arrival of her first great-grandchild, she moved to Fairbanks where she worked and graced the Interior with her presence for the next 27 years.
Rose, Mom, Grandma Rose or Gran — as most knew her — believed in hard work and was a no excuses kind of woman. She was fiery, quick witted and sassy as hell. You never had to guess what she was thinking, as she'd tell you. She loved her family, dolphins, roses, John Wayne movies, Cadbury chocolate, a good mystery book, jazz music and a good cuppa tea. When asked how she'd want to be remembered she said, "I want everyone to know how very much I loved my family."
She will be sadly missed by her children, Susan Vaught Larson (Randy), Marie Vaught Franich (John), Daryl Vaught (Heidi) and Natalie Lakin Chamberlain (Kyle); her sister, Jackie Young, and husband, Jeff, and their children Steven, Vickie and Kellie; nieces, Rose, Pauline, Carol, Tina and Rachel; nephew, Scott Alcock; family in England, Pam, Martin, Pat, Roy, Bun, Alan and numerous cousins; Shirley in Las Vegas and her BFF, Diane Soper; grandchildren, Chas Wardle, Kelly Keays (Nathan), Heather Brown Aragon (Garrett) and Michael Niese; numerous great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and too many good friends to name.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Jack Steward; mum, Ada Brown Steward; brother, Albert; sister, Rita; grandson, Darrel (Jamie) Wardle; and great-grandson, Anthony Wardle.