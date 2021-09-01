WITH PHOTO
Jerry William Carter
Jerry (Papa) Carter, a lifelong resident of Alaska, passed away Aug. 27, 2019, at age 81. There will be a celebration of life for Jerry at 4 p.m. Sept. 11, 2021, at Carpenters Union Local 1234, 25 Timberland Drive, in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Jerry was born Aug. 21, 1938, in Florida to Leroy and Mina Carter. Jerry moved to Alaska with his wife, Judy, and children in 1962. Jerry homesteaded in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Gilmore trail for many years. He was part of the local carpenters union until he retired. Jerry was a jack of all trades and could make or do anything. Jerry made is own gold jewelry for many years. Jerry loved to make people laugh, tell jokes and was a great storyteller. Jerry was a hardworking, loving, caring, funny, dedicated, smart man. One of Jerry's famous quotes was, "You are what you choose to be and you can be anything you want to be." Jerry enjoyed fishing, boating and all outdoor recreation but especially he loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sondra; brother, Mike Lebert (Kim); children, Perry Carter (Jeanne), Pamela Bonnett (Tim)and Patti Carter; 13 grandchildren, Calista Ross, Josh Wood, Ashley Mattingley, Jasmine Felthauser, Brandie Bullman, Chris Carter, Mike Carter, Cameron Carter, Jennica Bancroft, Austin Rivard, Arthur Rivard, Leah Rivard and William Rivard; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Mina; Elder Lebert; his wife of 25 years, Judy; and his brother, Larry Carter.
Jerry was very loved and will be greatly missed by many.
The celebration of life is 4 p.m. Sept. 11, 2021, at Carpenters Union Local 1234, 25 Timberland Drive, in Fairbanks. Come and join Jerry's family and share stories of our beloved Papa.
James Richard Childs
James (Jim) Richard Childs was born June 8, 1935, in Montebello, California, to Howard and Mae Childs, joining brothers Howard and Don.
Several years later the family moved to Florence, Oregon. At 18 he married Elaine Coffer. After the birth of their four sons, the forest department made an offer for their property on the McKenzie River. Accepting the offer, the six of them headed north to Alaska landing in Palmer, Alaska. After a year in Palmer they made their way to Delta Junction, where they raised their boys David, Tim, Danny and Steve.
In 1968 Jim made his way to Prudhoe Bay and was one of the individuals on the first drill site. He saw his future there and with Elaine's help, in 1975 became a private contractor in Prudhoe Bay. Together they built Childs Equipment, Prudhoe Bay General Store, a travel agency and ran the local post office. The companies in Prudhoe became a family affair with Elaine and the boys all joining him.
In 1986 Jim and Elaine left Prudhoe for city life, running several contract businesses between Fairbanks and Anchorage. They enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Hawaii and Lake Powell, Arizona.
After Elaine passed in 1995 Jim kept a few of the businesses running until 2016 when he hung up his hat for the Arizona weather. He became a snowbird with his long-time companion, Christine Chalder, spending winters in Yuma and summers in Alaska, mostly in Valdez on his boat fishing. Jim was happiest with a fishing pole in hand.
Jim is survived by his children, Tim and wife Geri of Fairbanks, Steve and wife Sylvia of Wasilla, daughter-in-law Diana of North Pole, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers, wife, Elaine, and sons, Danny and David.
Jim passed away peacefully on Aug. 18. Funeral services will be held Sept. 4 at Chapel of the Chimes at noon with burial at 3?p.m. at Northern Lights Cemetery with a celebration of life to follow at the Mushers Hall.