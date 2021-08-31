WITH PHOTO
Pamela Lampe
Pamela Sue (Powers) Lampe passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at her summer home in Biwabik, Minnesota. Pam persevered with several health issues in recent years.
Pam was born Oct. 28, 1948, to Vern and Ardis Powers in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1966. She attended UWEC for art, was a talented artist and continued her work in water colors throughout her life, taking numerous classes, usually with the theme of nature's beauty.
Pam moved to Alaska in the mid-1970s where she worked on the trans Alaska pipeline as a quality control officer. She was the first woman to drive alone from Old Man Camp to the Prudhoe Bay Oil Fields along the pipeline route. She later worked as an accountant for a large construction company in Fairbanks and finished her career working as a tax auditor for the state of Alaska. In that capacity, she traveled to remote areas of Alaska, i.e. Tok, Mentasta, Delta Junction, Dot Lake, Valdez, Cordova and Nome. She traveled in her motorhome to some locations. She assisted employers in complying with taxes laws to assure compliance. She loved nature, sitting around a campfire and cooking her freshly caught fish. In 1999, Pam retired and married George T. Lampe in Fairbanks. They enjoyed camping along Alaska highways and later traveled each summer to the home they built in northern Minnesota, where they enjoyed the lake and Finnish saunas. They returned to Fairbanks in the winter. Pam was a kind and caring person throughout her life.
She was a loving sister, wife and friend.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband, George; brother, Ron (Dianne) Powers of Lake Hallie, Wisconsin; sisters, Ann (Chris) Abbey of Clovis, California, and Jody (Brian) Runge of Fall Creek, Wisconsin. She is also survived by her nephews, Brian (Lou) Powers, Erik (Sarah) Powers, Max Abby (Lynn Mayhue), and Cody Runge; grand-nieces, Bryn and Aria Powers; and grand-nephews, Arthur and Cecil Powers. Pam is further survived by her aunt, Muriel Baumgartner, and numerous cousins and friends
Arrangements in Minnesota are pending.