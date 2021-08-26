Clifford Brown
Clifford Brown, 72, of Fairbanks, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. If you are a relative or friend, please contact Blanchard Family Funeral Home at 907-482-3232.
Thomas Knudson
Sunrise: Feb. 5, 1928 - Sunset: Aug. 4, 2021
Our beloved Thomas went to be with the Lord Aug. 4, 2021.
Tom was born Feb. 5, 1928, to Carla Bridgette Knudson of Amidon, North Dakota. Tom was a generous, loving, kind, hardworking husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be in our hearts forever.
Tom is survived by his wife, Sarah, and his children, Dr. Cheryl Ann Knudson (Fred), Brenda (Greg), Thomas E. (Sue), Noel, Roxanne (Romeo) and Robert John (Ruby); grandchildren, Bridgett, Keely, Dillion, Dalton, Robert T.J., Stephen, Saphira A.D., Caleb and McKenzie; godchild and adopted son, Harlan Joseph; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Tom as served as Fort Yukon city manager, been self-employed, started and owned and operated R&R Recreation in Fort Yukon, and owned and operated Fort Yukon Trading Post. He was also a magistrate of the Fort Yukon area.
While in the military, he worked in communications and electronics. A veteran of Word War II, Korea and Vietnam, he received various military awards and decorations.
Our family is very touched by the outpouring of love, support, finances and food. God bless you all. Thank you for all your support, Fort Yukon people and friends.
Virginia Ruth Alford
Loving mother, wife, nana and friend, Virginia Alford, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 1, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Virginia was born on April 23, 1930, in Columbus, Ohio, to Anthony and Madeline (Margello) Yoli where she lived until she met the love of her life, Harry Alford. They married Dec. 29, 1951. Soon after, Harry joined the Air Force in June of 1952, when they began their adventures as a military family. With their three children, Linda, Rick and Cindy, they traveled the world until Harry’s retirement in 1975, when they built their home in North Pole, Alaska.
Virginia was a stay-at-home mom until Harry’s retirement. She then worked at the commissary office and troop issue on Fort Wainwright until her retirement in 1995. After her retirement, wishing to be closer to her children, she moved from North Pole to her residence in Fairbanks.
Virginia loved to cook, often recreating meals of her Italian parents and grandparents. She leaves a lifetime collection of several hundred cookbooks to her daughters. Virginia kept herself busy visiting shopping and cooking chat rooms where she made lifelong friendships, communicating daily by email and Facebook until her passing. She was a big Dale Earnhardt fan, faithfully cheering on Dale and Dale Jr. nearly every Sunday for the past 45 years.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Madeline Yoli; her brother, Anthony “Buster” Yoli; and her beloved husband, Harry. She is survived by her three children, Linda Alford, Rick Alford and Cindy Alford, and daughter-in-law, Carol Alford. Known as “Nana'' she will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Harrison Alford, Tim Alford, Annie Tubbe and Kristy Johnson, and great-grandchildren, Lauren Tubbe, Will Tubbe, Ethan Alford, Ellie Alford, Timmy Johnson, Mackenzie Johnson, Zach Johnson and Abby Johnson, and numerous cherished nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her treasured friends AKA “Mom’s Girls,'' Cheryl, Jeanne, Laurie, Linda, Patti and Wanda, and her dear friend and soul sister, Nan.
Our Father, Hail Mary. May all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
Leta Fern Starch Leist
Leta Fern Starch Leist went home to be with Jesus on Aug. 8, 2021, in Copperas Cove, Texas. She was a six-year resident of Anchorage but Fairbanks, Alaska, had been her home for more than 40 years.
Leta was born in Hobbs, New Mexico, to Emmet and Bertha Mae (Patton) Starch on July 13, 1934. She was the fourth of five children. Her father was the mayor, and they owned a grocery store in the booming oil town. At the beginning of World War II, Emmet moved his family to El Paso, Texas. While working as a telephone operator at Biggs Army Airfield, Leta met and later married Sgt. Robert E. Leist and began life as a military bride. Together they had four children, Sharon, Scott, Suzan and Sandra. Their first deployment was to Ladd AFB in Fairbanks, Alaska in 1956. Loading up their Rambler station wagon and two young children, Sharon and Scott, they drove the AlCan Highway.
Leta was a charter member of First Assembly of God Church in Fairbanks. Bob and Leta remained in Alaska until 1959, celebrating Alaska’s official entry into the union as the 49th state and where their third child, Suzan, was born. While stationed at Richards-Gebaur AFB Missouri, their fourth and final child, Sandra, was born. Assignments to California, Taiwan, and Illinois completed their tours of duty with the military. Upon Bob’s retirement from the Air Force, July of 1969, the Leists returned to Fairbanks, Alaska. This time for good.
Leta was always active in church ministry. She was involved in choir, vacation Bible school, teaching Sunday school and later in missions, hospitality and benevolence. If the church doors were open, she would be there to greet you with her infectious smile and warm welcome. Her heart was especially for the military wives as she remembered what it was like to be alone and far from home. They were always her first concern. No one was a stranger long in the church if “Miss Leta” had anything to say about it. During the Alaska pipeline, Leta and Bob owned and operated Alaska 4 Star Fire Supply that serviced the pump-stations along the Haul Road. They also built a cabin up on the Salcha River.
As their children grew and later married, the Leists family expanded quite rapidly, with 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren to date, most of whom still reside in Alaska. Leta was loved and respected by those who knew her, counting themselves blessed to have had this opportunity. You never left her house without something in your hand. She was generous with everything that she had and will be greatly missed.
Leta was preceded in death by her two older sisters, Elverna Streeter and Dorothy Mlsna; her husband, Robert Leist; and her son, Scott. Leta is survived by her sister, Mary Waters; brother, Emmet Allen Starch Jr.; daughter, Sharon Hines Deck; daughter-in-law, Pamela Leist; daughters, Suzan Palmer and Sandra Leist; and her large, adoring family.
A celebration of life service and reception will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 11 a.m. at Jubilee Worship Center in Fairbanks.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Care Net Pregnancy Center of The Tanana Valley, 1402 Wilbur St., Fairbanks, AK, 99701.