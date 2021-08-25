WITH PHOTO
Robert Helstrom
Robert Paul Helstrom, 70, of Fairbanks, Alaska, died Aug. 17, 2021, in Fairbanks. He was born in Fairbanks on July 30, 1951, and was a lifelong resident.
He worked as a meter reader for MUS and Golden Valley for over 20 years. Robert was also an avid hunter and fisherman with a passion for the outdoors and wildlife. He enjoyed fishing in Valdez and Chitina. He looked forward to camping at Mile 82 Denali Highway with his family for moose and caribou season.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Sullivan, and sons, Paul Helstrom and James Helstom, both of Fairbanks.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Legacy Funeral Homes, 415 Illinois St., Fairbanks, AK, 99701.
Susan Marie Blevins
Susan Marie Blevins (Conkright), 60, of Fairbanks, passed peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 15, 2021. She was born July 12, 1961, to Nancy Wilson Conkright and Rex Conkright in Napa, California.
She first came to Fairbanks to visit her father the summer she turned 16 and decided to stay. She met Brian Blevins her senior year, and they were married July 25, 1980, at the young age of 19. While raising their three young children she attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks, graduating with an Associates of Applied Science, microcomputer specialist, Magna Cum Laude. The simplest pleasures in life brought her the greatest joy, which always involved her three children. She absolutely loved camping at Harding Lake with family and friends, and she always knew how to have a good time.
She had an uncanny ability to make her grandchildren laugh whenever they saw her; they were her pride and joy. Susan and Brian shared an amazing 41 years of marriage. Over the past several years during their retirement she had the opportunity to travel the world. Paris, Scotland and London being some of her favorites. Her last trip was Cancun, Mexico, for her 60th birthday, which she shared with her daughter and granddaughter.
Susan is preceded by her parents, Nancy Wilson Conkright and Rex Conkright.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Blevins; daughter, Stephene Blevins-Simmons; and her sons, Richard and Johnathan Blevins; son-in-law, Grayson Simmons, and grandchildren Aiden BoWell and Alani Simmons; brothers, J. Bruce and Patrick Conkright; sisters, Carolyn Hancock and Mary Ellen Moskowite; and numerous nieces and nephews who she adored.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Venue, 514 Second Ave.