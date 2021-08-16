WITH PHOTO
Alexandra Hebert-Ross
Alexandra "Maggie" M. Hebert-Ross passed away Aug. 8, 2021. She had a good run of 88-plus years with stories that would fill many pages. She was born of Cajun decent with 10 generations of family from the Bayou Teche region of Southcentral Louisiana.
She came to Fairbanks in 1973 and was one of the first women to work on the pipeline at Coldfoot Camp in 1974. She worked through "Final Road Link Up", the building of the Yukon River bridge; till the mid 80s with the "Sea Lifts" in Prudhoe Bay - wild stories to tell.
Afterward, genealogy became a passion and she traced her ancestry, and many others, back to France through the Acadian Expulsion to the settling in Louisiana.
She was always wanting to learn and at the UAF earned a degree in her 60s.
Also went on numerous archeological digs to include finding an ancestor who was in the Koyukuk region back in the day.
She worked many years as a floral designer in Fairbanks, brightening many peoples hearts with beautiful displays and her warm personality.
She was strong in her faith throughout her life and was always willing to help and support others. Generous and caring.
Generally a "social butterfly," her involvement in countless events through her 48 years in Alaska will be missed and her impact well remembered.
A celebration of life will held at The Two Rivers Community Church of the Nazarene, 4629 Chena Hot Springs Road (14.8 Mile) starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, with a potluck and storytelling to follow.
Laurea V. McKelvey
Laurea V. McKelvey, 73, of Fairbanks, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was born in Brighton, Vermont, then moved to Monticello, Maine, with her parents, Guy H. and Verna E. (Garland, Banister) Miller.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Angelanne. She is survived by her brother, Joseph Miller of Florida, her children Jeff and Judy of Maine, Sharlene Pinson, Victor Danico, Crystal Danico, William Danico, Kellie Anderson, Nicholas Danico, 11-plus grandchildren and four-plus great-grandchildren.
She loved spending time with all her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards, and doing crossword puzzles, and loved carnations and food.
She could be funny and got excited about things with a childlike personality. She was tough, clever, kind and caring, and will be missed but not forgotten.