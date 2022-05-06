A bases-loaded triple by Caleb Korhonen was the key blow in a five-run third inning that propelled the North Pole baseball team past West Valley 9-5 on Wednesday evening.
Riley Perry subsequently singled to score Korhonen, expanding the Patriots’ lead to 5-2. They added a single run in the fourth and three in the fifth to complete their scoring.
Ethan Clifford also had two RBI for North Pole and Ethan Frollo and Connor Lanser went 2-for-4 at the plate to help spark the Patriots’ offense.
Lanser also earned the win on the mound, allowing five hits and two earned runs over five innings with two strikeouts. Josh Dutra pitched the final frame for North Pole.
West Valley struck first Wednesday, with Liam Irish and Grant Swarthout driving in runs to take a 2-0 lead.
Swarthout also pitched the first three innings for the Wolfpack, surrendering five runs on four hits while striking out two.
West Valley will host Wasilla today at 4 p.m. and Colony Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Newby Field. North Pole will play at Delta Junction at noon Saturday.